Byron Williams: ‘Socialism’ carries unwanted baggage

The distasteful manner in which socialism is held in the public discourse probably has more to do with history than actual implementation. Roughly 15% of the American population is enrolled in Medicare, which for all intents and purposes is socialized medicine. Meanwhile, America languishes as the only industrialized nation that does not offer universal health insurance, with an estimated 27.5 million with no option other than the emergency room for health care.

Given the number of American policies that implement socialist principles, it may be more accurate to suggest that it’s other people’s socialism that creates the most angst in our public discourse. On this latter consideration, we freely concoct a straw person of our antipathy to justify our opposition.

Invoking socialist principles into the economy is not the first step toward eradicating democratic rule. Authoritarianism is the antithesis of a democracy.

This is not an internal policy debate, but one fueled by arrogance, insularity and semantics. As my late grandmother offered, “If you want me to drink from your well, put it in a cup I recognize.” Socialism is not a cup that most Americans recognize.