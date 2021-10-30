Byron Williams: Struggling to define who belongs

Periodically America engages in a conversation about citizenship. More specifically, it is a conversation about who belongs and who does not. It is a conversation that tests the tension between the ontological (what is) versus the moral (what should be). Citizenship is ultimately an attempt to blend the ontological with the moral in order to belong.
Sometimes the pursuit of belonging becomes a dire example that unleashes the worst impulses within the human condition. It is invariably conducted by those perceived to be on the bottom rung of America’s socio-political ladder.
In 1863, after Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect, thereby officially removing the subjective rationale for the Civil War to one that was unequivocally about the eradication of the institution of slavery, it unleashed unintended consequences in the North.
The potential of the Emancipation Proclamation drove Black migration to places like New York City, where it was met by hostilities fueled by the new definition of the war, economic threats and a sense of belonging.
Newly arriving immigrants from Europe, having already secured the bottom of the class structure, welcomed the formerly enslaved by unleashing their hostilities. With the war now being about the elimination of slavery, coupled with the draft that was being enforced, it created a dynamic where newly arriving immigrants from Europe linked their freedom to the enslavement of Black Americans.
There is something tragically comforting to believe there is a group below on the social ladder. It becomes the buffer that makes an otherwise intolerable situation acceptable, pacifying that amorphous desire to belong.
Given the existing labor tensions at the time, the formerly enslaved were patsies to keep wages low. To the newly emancipated, the prospect of low wages would be preferred over bondage. But it also ensured European immigrants already toiling at the economic dungeon would also be forced to accept the same conditions. The oddity of the human condition meant European immigrants did not take the ire out on those controlling the wage scale but those they perceived as beneath them.
Whether enslaved or not, Blacks became the tangible symbol that newly arriving immigrants from Europe were not on the social bottom. The raison d’être of these particular immigrants from Europe, which legitimized their violence, rested on the simple fact that they were not Black.
Equating emancipation with equality unleashed horrible race riots in New York. Some of the most traversed streets in New York today were also the places where lynchings took place.
What is known as the New York City Draft Riots of 1863 (July 13-16) was the culmination of working class discontent coupled with the growing resentment of the presence of freed Blacks. As a result, 11 people were lynched; Black homes and two Protestant churches were destroyed; the homes of various abolitionists or sympathizers were also destroyed; and a colored orphanage at 44th Street and Fifth Avenue was burned to the ground.
In a particularly gruesome display, Abraham Franklin, a disabled Black coachman, was pulled out of his boarding room and hanged. Federal troops arrived, taking Franklin’s body down, but when the troops dispersed, the crowd rehanged Franklin’s body to the chants of “Jeff Davis! Jeff Davis! Jeff Davis!” They were praising the president of the Confederacy.
Franklin’s body was once again taken down, his body was dragged through the streets a memento of the desire to belong.
It is ill advisable, in my view, to portray separate historical events as neatly overlapping in exact sameness. There is no contemporary event that replicates the New York City Draft Riots. The tragic ethos, however, that fueled the Jan. 6 attacks on Capitol Hill reveals the desperate impulse to belong at its worst.
We still don’t fully know why America’s tradition of the peaceful transfer of power came to a tragic end, culminating in needless death. We can’t, as former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice recently suggested, “move on.”
We must also understand what is fueling those who took an oath to “defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” while bearing true faith and allegiance to the same, but now want to preemptively claim that seeking to understand what occurred on Jan. 6 is nothing more than a partisan witch hunt.