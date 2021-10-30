Byron Williams: Struggling to define who belongs

There is something tragically comforting to believe there is a group below on the social ladder. It becomes the buffer that makes an otherwise intolerable situation acceptable, pacifying that amorphous desire to belong.

Given the existing labor tensions at the time, the formerly enslaved were patsies to keep wages low. To the newly emancipated, the prospect of low wages would be preferred over bondage. But it also ensured European immigrants already toiling at the economic dungeon would also be forced to accept the same conditions. The oddity of the human condition meant European immigrants did not take the ire out on those controlling the wage scale but those they perceived as beneath them.

Whether enslaved or not, Blacks became the tangible symbol that newly arriving immigrants from Europe were not on the social bottom. The raison d’être of these particular immigrants from Europe, which legitimized their violence, rested on the simple fact that they were not Black.

Equating emancipation with equality unleashed horrible race riots in New York. Some of the most traversed streets in New York today were also the places where lynchings took place.