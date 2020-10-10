Byron Williams: Subjecting truth to the eye test

What do Marc Bulger, Chad Pennington, Giovanni Carmazzi, Chris Redman, Tee Martin and Spergon Wynn have in common?

This sextet is the answer to the trivia question: Who were the six quarterbacks taken before soon-to-be Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady in the 1999 NFL draft? While it is easy to harangue NFL general managers for passing on Brady myriad times, it also reflects the difference between the statistics and the eye test.

During the pre-draft NFL combines, the aforementioned six quarterbacks statistically fared better than Brady. They were faster and stronger and most threw the ball better. But then there’s the eye test.

The eye test in sports is simply a way to judge an athlete’s performance based solely on observation. Utilizing the eye test, Brady is arguably the best quarterback in NFL history. The eye test transcends any quantifiable measurements.

Without relying on data that skews to your liking, your favorite website, pundit or political columnist, what do your eyes tell you?

Since the advent of COVID-19, we can no longer critique America by a set of statistics. Only the eye test can accurately determine where we are as a nation. Do our eyes say we’re on the cusp of normalcy, economic renewal or social harmony?