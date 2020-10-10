Byron Williams: Subjecting truth to the eye test

What do Marc Bulger, Chad Pennington, Giovanni Carmazzi, Chris Redman, Tee Martin and Spergon Wynn have in common?
This sextet is the answer to the trivia question: Who were the six quarterbacks taken before soon-to-be Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady in the 1999 NFL draft? While it is easy to harangue NFL general managers for passing on Brady myriad times, it also reflects the difference between the statistics and the eye test.
During the pre-draft NFL combines, the aforementioned six quarterbacks statistically fared better than Brady. They were faster and stronger and most threw the ball better. But then there’s the eye test.
The eye test in sports is simply a way to judge an athlete’s performance based solely on observation. Utilizing the eye test, Brady is arguably the best quarterback in NFL history. The eye test transcends any quantifiable measurements.
Without relying on data that skews to your liking, your favorite website, pundit or political columnist, what do your eyes tell you?
Since the advent of COVID-19, we can no longer critique America by a set of statistics. Only the eye test can accurately determine where we are as a nation. Do our eyes say we’re on the cusp of normalcy, economic renewal or social harmony?
The eye test suggests that our public institutions, which were once trusted, no longer garner the same panache. Do we believe what emanates from the Justice Department or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or do we view their findings with a jaundiced eye? Should CDC’s recommendation for a 14-day quarantine, if exposed to the coronavirus, be optional or ubiquitous? If it is optional, does that pass the eye or smell test?
The eye test does not judge the health of the economy by the latest job numbers or GDP growth, nor does it surmise economic strength by the false paradigm of the stock market’s activity. It invariably reduces economic numbers to 1. Do I have a job? How confident am I about job security or mobility?
The economic depravity and racial unrest can no longer be ignored. According to the Sept. 30 Real Clear Politics average poll, only 29.3% feel the country is headed in the right direction.
What might the eye test say about our democratic norms? Is it fair to ask if the American experiment is unraveling? Is it something that is stitched tightly that has reached the limits of its tension or does it possess the elasticity to endure?
When we look beyond America’s border, what do we see? Is America respected? Or is it viewed globally as a rudderless vessel with only a demagnetized moral compass to guide us?
The 2016 election, however, was neither based on statistics nor the eye test, but rather influenced largely by “feel.” The election was decided in key battleground states ultimately based on how individuals felt about the respective major-party candidates. Not only did “feel” help in determining one’s candidate of choice, it also played a big role with those who decided that apathy was the best route. Given our present state, does the eye test allow for the luxury of not participating in 2020?
Last week, during the televised town hall meeting with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, hosted by NBC, a question was posed about Biden’s plan to bring the country back together. It was a critical question. I don’t doubt its legitimacy or the sincerity, but the manner in which it was posed assumes that bringing the county together is the sole responsibility of the president.
Don’t the people who hire the president also bear some responsibility in that equation? Elected officials have become avatars for “we the people.” But it’s easier to place that responsibility on the shoulders of the president, ignoring our culpability, preferring to endow those who see the world differently with our worst assumptions.
Civic responsibility is not something that occurs every four years, but rather an ongoing process. The citadel of our democratic norms is our collective obligation to protect.
I have no doubt the cataracts of political orthodoxy will limit one’s vision so that the eye test will present a distorted vision of reality, only able to see the fault of our present situation that lies with the opposition. Though comforting, it is nevertheless profoundly un-American.
So the question that is presented before every election is exacerbated in 2020. Do our eyes tell us that we want change or more of the same?
However one chooses to answer, they must do so by paraphrasing the query made famous by the Marx Brothers: Are we going to believe statistics, how we feel, or our lying eyes?
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.
