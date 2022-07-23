Byron Williams: Supreme Court is not solely at fault

In overturning Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority, opined that abortion was not “deeply rooted in this nation’s history.” If one takes Alito’s words literally, moonwalking through history, it is unlikely one would realize a liberal use of the word “abortion” within 18th and 19th century public discourse. One would, however, find the words liberty and equality — the nation’s civic virtue officially affirmed on July 4, 1776.

Ironically, these words were not codified in the Constitution until July 9, 1868, with the ratification of the 14th Amendment. It was with the passage of the 14th Amendment that the United States went from a plural noun to singular.

Though the 14th Amendment fundamentally changed the scope of the American odyssey, it appears this court, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, does not hold the 14th Amendment in high regard.

In addition to its stated commitment to liberty and equality, Section 2 of the 14th Amendment reads:

“Representatives shall be apportioned among the several states according to their respective numbers, counting the whole number of persons in each state, excluding Indians not taxed. But when the right to vote at any election for the choice of electors for President and Vice President of the United States, Representatives in Congress, the executive and judicial officers of a state, or the members of the legislature thereof, is denied to any of the male inhabitants of such state, being twenty one years of age and citizens of the United States, or in any way abridged, except for participation in rebellion, or other crime, the basis of representation therein shall be reduced in the proportion which the number of such male citizens shall bear to the whole number of male citizens twenty-one years of age in such state.”

Language about Native Americans, along with the emphasis on males being of 21 years of age notwithstanding (both have been subsequently amended), aren’t several state legislatures guilty of abridging the right to vote? What’s more, the Constitution grants Congress the power to reduce the number of representatives in the House from said states.

Allowing certain state legislatures to make voting more difficult — having already gutted Section 5 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act — suggests the current court is either clinging to an originalist loophole or simply more wedded to a Republican Party agenda than to the oath they took to administer justice without respect to persons.

But such lax constitutional interpretation is not solely the fault of the current court; it is also endemic within the other branches of government. Constitutional interpretation in the legislative and executive branches, like that in the public discourse, is invariably used to support or oppose a particular outcome. Seldom has it been used to examine the path that leads to the outcome.

The notion that state legislatures may be guilty of abridging the right to vote and could potentially cost seats in the House of Representatives is not some philosophy offered by an out-of-touch professor who teaches at a liberal arts college that few have heard of, but rather Section 2 of the 14th Amendment. As I have stated previously, the American narrative is a dynamic enterprise so that nothing is “deeply rooted in the nation’s history” until it is.

Obviously, this court does not believe Section 2 is applicable. But the silence stemming from portions of the legislative, as well as the executive branch, confirms their reticence to act on what is obviously a constitutional violation, in my view.

Our democratic guardrails are being eroded, not because the challenges of the 21st century have rendered the Constitution obsolete, but because we haven’t bothered to read what the document actually says. Moreover, we have, at various levels, accepted the false premise that the American narrative is a long string of events instead of being delineated between “Book 1” and “Book 2.”

The first book tells the story of how the nation was formed up to 1865, including the paradoxical compromises that kept the Union together but also led to the nation’s greatest crisis. The second book, the one we’re still writing, begins after 1865 as a result of that crisis, and was crystalized with the ratification of the 14th Amendment. This places us on the arduous road toward liberty and equality, and not in someone’s arcane vision to return to the first book.