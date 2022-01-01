Byron Williams: Sustaining the American experiment

For they cannot rise to challenge the images

That we might fashion from their lives.

It is easier to build monuments

Than to build a better world.

Note: I will once again conduct the online Civics Intensive. Those interested in learning more about the course can email me directly.

The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.