Byron Williams: Taking one for the home team

America currently has a de facto one-party system. But the nation’s democratic-republican form of government can only work when both parties actively compete in the marketplace of ideas.

When one political party realizes its orthodoxy in the wilderness of divisiveness beyond the well-established democratic guardrails, the best-case scenario for the other party is to be mired in mediocrity.

What would it do to the American narrative if a large swath of the American populace became de facto Democrats for the upcoming midterm elections?

That does not suggest some unyielding allegiance to the Democratic Party. De facto Democrats would not be voting for the party’s platform, but sending a clarion call that only those parties that wish to participate inside the well-constructed guardrails formally established in 1787 will deserve their vote.

Among the 569 GOP candidates who advanced to the general election in key races for statewide and federal office, 51% have denied the 2020 election. Their elections would mean sending people to Washington who reject the legitimacy of the president of the United States. Undeterred by the dozens of failed lawsuits by President Joe Biden’s immediate predecessor, along with former Attorney General William Barr’s public finding that there was no evidence of fraud, disinformation of a “stolen election” persists among many who desire a seat in Congress.

Moreover, when prominent conservatives, including former U.S. Sens. John Danforth and Gordon Smith, three former federal judges and a GOP election lawyer determined that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, they were unceremoniously dismissed as RINOs (Republicans in Name Only).

Is it wise to send more flamethrowers to Congress, unconcerned with the mores of the position, hoping they will somehow work in the interest of the American people? As America becomes increasingly diversified, the Republican Party is tethered to a destructive homogenization. There is little attempt to conceal its racist underbelly.

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville recently proclaimed Democrats to be “pro-crime.” He added, “They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people who do the crime are owed that.”

Where were the voices within the party decrying Tuberville’s remarks? Is silence tantamount to consent? Isn’t refuting racist comments the lowest moral hurdle available? Would Republicans rather wallow in conspiracy theories, titillating with fear and obfuscating with mendacity?

In a staggering display of political disingenuousness, the Republican House leadership, including Minority Whip Steve Scalise, participated in a press conference in June that accused Speaker Nancy Pelosi of delaying National Guard assistance during the Jan. 6 riots.

Scalise, et al., sought to saddle Pelosi with blame to illustrate the committee’s partisan underbelly. But a video released by the Jan. 6 committee, which actually showed Scalise standing next to Pelosi as she talked with the National Guard, contradicted Scalise’s assertion.

This recalls the words Joseph Welch uttered to Sen. Joe McCarthy: “Have you no sense of decency, sir?” The answer, based on the actions, quickly becomes self-evident.

But accountability matters little when a growing number of Americans view each other as existential threats. Hypocrisy is an accepted political tool when conducted by the home team.

Even those who vehemently oppose abortion could be de facto Democrats in the upcoming election because the outcome is perhaps the most overrated portion of a democratic-republican form of government. The process is just as important, if not more so.

Would anyone offer that the goal achieved by the 6-3 conservative majority served the nation’s best interest? One need only examine the hypocrisy between denying Merrick Garland a Supreme Court nomination hearing in 2016 and fast-tracking Amy Coney Barrett in 2020.

For those who understand the cyclical nature of politics, the failure to hold the Republican Party accountable will grant Democrats the freedom to do likewise, burrowing American democracy further into the abyss. With 20% of the 21st century in the rearview mirror, is this how we wish to proceed?

As James Madison feared in the Federalist Papers, factions, in the form of political parties, have become preeminent, relegating American democratic traditions to a distant secondary position.

Current polling doesn’t suggest that de facto Democrats will flex their rebellious muscles. But then again, Nov. 8 is the only poll that matters.