Byron Williams: The 1619 Project critics moved the goalposts

Imagine attending a football game. You notice that a group of fans moved their team’s goalposts to their side of the stands. Moments later, fans of the opposing team seize the same goalposts and march past the end zone, securing them firmly on their side of the field. The first group originally altered the game, while the second group’s response merely operated in the same context as their rivals. The only change is who possesses the goalposts; the manner in which the game has been altered remains.
Ludicrous? Perhaps. But this is what occurred, in my view, with the sensation surrounding The New York Times Magazine’s The 1619 Project.
The 2019 award-winning long-form journalism project, which is now available in book form, developed by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, “aims to re-frame the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States’ national narrative.”
It is a laudable effort, but The 1619 Project reframes the existing flawed narrative of American history with another flawed narrative.
Admittedly, I have been reluctant to opine about the project because I did not want my words commingled in the binary vortex of useless cacophony. Much of the opposition conflated the original 100 pages, 10 essays and photo essay, along with a collection of poems and additional stories, into a single introductory narrative written by Hannah-Jones.
If slavery is at the center of the American narrative, as The 1619 Project holds, how does the Native American experience factor? Here the project appears glaringly silent.
The expansion of the institution of slavery runs a parallel course with the appropriation of Native American lands needed for westward expansion.
Moreover, while much of the project’s focus, understandably so, is on the impact of slavery, is it possible to have an America as it is known today without the westward expansion that begins in earnest with the Louisiana Purchase in 1803? Why is this not at the center of the national narrative? One could posit other claimants as worthy of America’s historical epicenter. This is the challenge that The 1619 Project is unable to reconcile.
The project does raise a valuable question: Who gets to tell the American narrative? The short answer: everyone. That’s not to suggest the amateur history buff is on equal footing with the trained historian, but all have a role. Is it possible to understand the Gilded Age exclusively from the perspective of Andrew Carnegie? Or do those who toiled in his Pittsburgh steel factory also have something to offer?
When challenging the validity of a long-held narrative, as was The 1619 Project, one is not permitted the luxury to engage in similar sloppiness. The bold unverifiable assertions, in some cases, inaccurate declarations in others, within Hannah-Jones’ initial essay provided fodder for the opposition to dismiss The 1619 Project outright.
Anyone committed to understanding the complexity of the American narrative will discover the existing narrative is lacking. As long as Black history, gender studies, LGBTQ studies and others are treated as possessing adjunct status, the story is incomplete.
Are the aforementioned not part of the American narrative? Are we not made better by their inclusion into the larger canon?
There are concepts into the present day, some referenced by The 1619 Project, that are holdovers from the institution of slavery, like the American economy’s dependence on a cheap and/or exploitable labor force. Illegal immigration, as a hot-button issue, will cease the moment $9 per basket for strawberries becomes a possibility.
But The 1619 Project’s central argument remains ensconced in the same binary cocoon with the counter-narrative it rejects. Its praiseworthy efforts remain hidden behind the same unproductive historical yarn that, in part, fostered its creation. Rarely is the paradigm changed when the counter-argument utilizes a similar application of intellectual certainty.
The complexity of the American narrative makes it insurmountable to pinpoint any single event resting comfortably at the nation’s center. The 1619 Project, by its own hand, has assisted those in opposition to misrepresent the effort.
The 1619 Project also managed to produce an unequal and opposite reaction, hence the 1776 Commission Report. Conducted with the intellectual rigor of middle school, the report commissioned by then-President Donald Trump was merely a propaganda tool to refute The 1619 Project, an example of the home team moving the goalposts back to its side of the field.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.