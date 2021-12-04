Byron Williams: The 1619 Project critics moved the goalposts

If slavery is at the center of the American narrative, as The 1619 Project holds, how does the Native American experience factor? Here the project appears glaringly silent.

The expansion of the institution of slavery runs a parallel course with the appropriation of Native American lands needed for westward expansion.

Moreover, while much of the project’s focus, understandably so, is on the impact of slavery, is it possible to have an America as it is known today without the westward expansion that begins in earnest with the Louisiana Purchase in 1803? Why is this not at the center of the national narrative? One could posit other claimants as worthy of America’s historical epicenter. This is the challenge that The 1619 Project is unable to reconcile.

The project does raise a valuable question: Who gets to tell the American narrative? The short answer: everyone. That’s not to suggest the amateur history buff is on equal footing with the trained historian, but all have a role. Is it possible to understand the Gilded Age exclusively from the perspective of Andrew Carnegie? Or do those who toiled in his Pittsburgh steel factory also have something to offer?