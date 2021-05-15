Byron Williams: The acceptable error rate for capital punishment

For 22 years, Ledell Lee languished in an Arkansas prison maintaining his innocence. Lee was sentenced to death for strangling and fatally bludgeoning Debra Reese in 1993. On April 20, 2017, Lee was put to death by lethal injection.
Four years after Lee’s execution, DNA testing has revealed that genetic material on the murder weapon — which was never previously tested — belongs to someone else.
This revelation does not exonerate Lee, but it adds an additional layer of doubt. It gives rise to the most unthinkable question in a democratic society: Did the state execute an innocent person?
Capital punishment represents one of the few issues for which I do not consider nuance as a viable option. Death penalty laws can be traced back more than 2,000 years. Why does the wealthiest, most technologically advanced nation in human history still find it viable?
My uncompromising opposition to the death penalty is based largely on a single question: To support capital punishment, what would be the acceptable error percentage?
Lee does not represent the first time an innocent person was possibly executed in the United States. In 2004, Texas executed Cameron Todd Willingham, who was convicted of murdering his three children by arson. Subsequent investigations, including a documentary, suggest Willingham may have indeed been innocent.
Even if it were proven that Willingham was the only innocent person executed since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976, isn’t that an error percentage that exceeds acceptability?
There can be no authentic advocacy for the death penalty that does not include ghoulish possibilities. As macabre as the execution of the innocent may seem, it’s more gruesome to consider it may have occurred just four years ago, a time when reasonable persons might assume such actions would be a moral impossibility.
According to The New York Times, the Innocence Project and the ACLU pushed for additional DNA testing on several occasions, including on the eve of Lee’s execution. All requests were denied.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, responding to the DNA results, defended Lee’s execution. “It’s my duty to carry out the law,” he said, adding, “The fact is that the jury found him guilty based upon the information that they had.” The governor also suggested the new DNA evidence was “inconclusive.” But four years after being executed by the state, Lee’s guilt remains in doubt — exacerbated by DNA results the governor deems “inconclusive.”
Hutchinson’s remarks omit the dignity of human life. As governor, it is not enough to hide behind the decision of the jury. The failure of the governor to not exhaust every means of technology to reach a judicious conclusion is moral malfeasance. Isn’t the governor the final arbiter in this process of state-sponsored retribution?
Life without the possibility of parole is not only a sensible, less costly, alternative, but unlike the death penalty, it allows mistakes to be corrected as new evidence comes to light — an option denied to Lee.
But life without the possibility of parole doesn’t titillate, explaining its benefits cannot routinely be reduced to a 30-second sound bite or fit neatly within the contours of a bumper sticker.
How can anyone possessing a moral compass not be overcome by consternation with the possibility that the state has executed an innocent person? This is the ghastly reality for a nation willing to be mentioned along with China, Iran and Saudi Arabia, as among the nations that embrace capital punishment in the 21st century.
If it were proved that Lee was innocent, so what? Would there be a political price to pay for the wrongdoing? Does Lee simply represent the collateral damage for maintaining an ineffectual policy? Or should we just assume there’s an error percentage attached to capital punishment, rendering all in the system as potentially expendable?
Armchair executioners often debate the death penalty based on the nature of the crime. In doing so, they absolve themselves from any responsibility to examine capital punishment in totality. There are numerous examples of heinous crimes one can cite to justify support for capital punishment. None, however, validate state-sponsored execution of the innocent.
In 1992, during the New Hampshire primary, presidential hopeful and Arkansas governor Bill Clinton, in the throes of a sexual scandal, sought to change the narrative. He rushed back to Arkansas to oversee the execution of Ricky Lee Rector — a man so mentally insufficient he left the pecan pie provided for his last meal, informing the jailer he was saving it for when he returned to his cell. Nearly three decades later, we must ponder the possibility that another Arkansas governor has once again displayed the subjectivity of human decency, as it applies to capital punishment.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.