Byron Williams: The acceptable error rate for capital punishment

Even if it were proven that Willingham was the only innocent person executed since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976, isn’t that an error percentage that exceeds acceptability?

There can be no authentic advocacy for the death penalty that does not include ghoulish possibilities. As macabre as the execution of the innocent may seem, it’s more gruesome to consider it may have occurred just four years ago, a time when reasonable persons might assume such actions would be a moral impossibility.

According to The New York Times, the Innocence Project and the ACLU pushed for additional DNA testing on several occasions, including on the eve of Lee’s execution. All requests were denied.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, responding to the DNA results, defended Lee’s execution. “It’s my duty to carry out the law,” he said, adding, “The fact is that the jury found him guilty based upon the information that they had.” The governor also suggested the new DNA evidence was “inconclusive.” But four years after being executed by the state, Lee’s guilt remains in doubt — exacerbated by DNA results the governor deems “inconclusive.”