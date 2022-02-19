Byron Williams: The complexity of Frederick Douglass

February is the month set aside to commemorate the historical achievements of African Americans. Originated in 1926 by historian Carter G. Woodson, February was chosen for the annual commemoration to, in part, coincide with the birthday (Feb. 14) of Frederick Douglass.
The life of Douglass is one of the most improbable in the American narrative. Douglass went from being enslaved to being one of the most eloquent abolitionist spokespersons.
Frederick Douglass is officially a great American, worthy of authentic commemoration. He deserves genuine remembrance because the prerequisite for entrance into the pantheon of American greatness is the convenience of sweeping generalizations.
But Douglass, the abolitionist, orator and statesman, was instrumental in America moving closer to the illusive “more perfect union.” He is also credited with one of the most oversimplified speeches in American letters, his July 5, 1852, address in Rochester, N.Y.
I use the term oversimplified because one portion of Douglass’ remarks is annually pulled out to illustrate his antipathy toward the Fourth of July celebration and more broadly his disregard for the Declaration of Independence.
Douglass famously queried the crowd in Rochester: “What, to the American slave, is your Fourth of July? I answer: a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim.”
It is difficult to refute Douglass’ claim. He, better than most within his generation, understood 19th century American hypocrisy that touted the virtues of liberty and equality undergirded by the paradox of slavery.
For Douglass, it was inconceivable for America to boast of greatness while entangled in the unholy alliance of human bondage.
As he stated, “Your prayers and hymns, your sermons and thanksgivings, with all your religious parade, and solemnity, are, to him (the slave), mere bombast, fraud, deception, impiety and hypocrisy — a thin veil to cover up crimes which would disgrace a nation of savages. There is not a nation on the Earth guilty of practices, more shocking and bloody, than are the people of these United States, at this very hour.”
Pseudo-historians offer that slavery was a global phenomenon as a way of absolving America’s immoral complicity. Though true, it omits the high bar America originally set when it enjoined liberty and equality as integral to the American credo.
The power of Douglass’ remarks, in my view, was his ability to simultaneously hold American hypocrisy along with its promise. The speech displays an uncanny understanding of the duality of the rights and responsibilities required to be an American citizen that Douglass at the time of his remarks was paradoxically denied.
Throughout his remarks, Douglass demonstrates historical acumen for the American founding and the current moment. Along with the oft-used aforementioned passage to convey his lament about the hypocrisy associated with the Declaration of Independence, Douglass also stated in the speech:
“I have said that the Declaration of Independence is the ring-bolt to the chain of your nation’s destiny; so, indeed, I regard it. The principles contained in that instrument are saving principles. Stand by those principles, be true to them on all occasions, in all places, against all foes, and at whatever cost.”
Douglass’ deep disappointment is buttressed by his belief in American possibility. The legacy of the Declaration of Independence includes being the moral touchstone for anyone seeking change in America.
Belief in the ethos of the Declaration renders one undeterred by the inconsistency often practiced. Those seeking change in America are often forced to believe in its principles more so than the self-appointed centurions opposed to change.
In his July 5 remarks, Douglass advocated for the equality rooted in America’s original commitments on July 4, 1776. In 1852, the cause of abolition was considered an extreme position, much like the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 position to end segregation in Birmingham.
Douglass’ oratory demonstrates that sometimes extremism is measured solely by the discomfort of the opposition more so than the actual outrageousness of the petition. Lest we forget, support for women’s suffrage, ending South African apartheid and marriage equality were once considered extreme positions.
But Douglass’ oratory also reveals the ease with which one can cherry-pick in order to justify one’s own conclusions. If complexity is one of the prerequisites for American greatness, then Douglass certainly qualifies.
Douglass’ 1852 address not only showcases his complexity, but America’s.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.