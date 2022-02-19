Byron Williams: The complexity of Frederick Douglass

February is the month set aside to commemorate the historical achievements of African Americans. Originated in 1926 by historian Carter G. Woodson, February was chosen for the annual commemoration to, in part, coincide with the birthday (Feb. 14) of Frederick Douglass.

The life of Douglass is one of the most improbable in the American narrative. Douglass went from being enslaved to being one of the most eloquent abolitionist spokespersons.

Frederick Douglass is officially a great American, worthy of authentic commemoration. He deserves genuine remembrance because the prerequisite for entrance into the pantheon of American greatness is the convenience of sweeping generalizations.

But Douglass, the abolitionist, orator and statesman, was instrumental in America moving closer to the illusive “more perfect union.” He is also credited with one of the most oversimplified speeches in American letters, his July 5, 1852, address in Rochester, N.Y.

I use the term oversimplified because one portion of Douglass’ remarks is annually pulled out to illustrate his antipathy toward the Fourth of July celebration and more broadly his disregard for the Declaration of Independence.