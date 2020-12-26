Byron Williams: The Constitution still matters

“We are not wrong, we are not wrong in what we are doing. If we are wrong, the Supreme Court of this nation is wrong. If we are wrong, the Constitution of the United States is wrong. … If we are wrong, justice is a lie, love has no meaning. And we are determined here in Montgomery to work and fight until justice runs down like water, and righteousness like a mighty stream.”

— the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

King’s aforementioned quote recently came to mind when a reader worried if I might be too Pollyannaish in my outlook. They held that only the elimination of the “other side,” at least to the point it no longer possessed a viable voice in the public discourse, would cure what ails present-day America.

This perspective, though it has been reconstituted in myriad ways since 1787, has yet to come to fruition. Moreover, it is a viewpoint antithetical to our history that bases its legitimacy on the immediacy of the moment.

Putting aside the fact that it has been 155 years since Americans viewed other Americans as the enemy, the reader’s comments suggest that we’re in a new normal that has no room for certain Americans. It suggests we have morphed into what the founders feared.