Byron Williams: The Constitution still matters

“We are not wrong, we are not wrong in what we are doing. If we are wrong, the Supreme Court of this nation is wrong. If we are wrong, the Constitution of the United States is wrong. … If we are wrong, justice is a lie, love has no meaning. And we are determined here in Montgomery to work and fight until justice runs down like water, and righteousness like a mighty stream.”
— the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
King’s aforementioned quote recently came to mind when a reader worried if I might be too Pollyannaish in my outlook. They held that only the elimination of the “other side,” at least to the point it no longer possessed a viable voice in the public discourse, would cure what ails present-day America.
This perspective, though it has been reconstituted in myriad ways since 1787, has yet to come to fruition. Moreover, it is a viewpoint antithetical to our history that bases its legitimacy on the immediacy of the moment.
Putting aside the fact that it has been 155 years since Americans viewed other Americans as the enemy, the reader’s comments suggest that we’re in a new normal that has no room for certain Americans. It suggests we have morphed into what the founders feared.
Could it be that a nation that has withstood the inclusion of slavery in the Constitution in spite of its original commitment to liberty and equality, a civil war, denying women the vote, ignored the civil rights of African Americans and was slow to see that marriage equality was consistent with the ethos of the 14th Amendment has reached a precipice for which there is no return?
This phenomenon that predates political parties is nothing new. The founders could not conceive of political parties as we know them today. It’s quite possible they would identify contemporary political parties as the “factions” they feared, an unruly mob that has, as Madison suggested, allowed passion to overrule reason.
These “factions,” in a 21st century context, drive political discourse. Party affiliation determines legitimacy or lack thereof. We increasingly place more emphasis on who says something than what is actually said.
Can we cite an area where those with a different political perspective have a valid point? Or has the addiction of political cacophony made that impossible?
In spite of our political stalemate, the relevance of the Constitution is breathtaking. There is no other nation in the world that is relying on a document written 233 years ago. In fact, the Constitution ratified by the Massachusetts legislature in 1780 is the only document of its kind that’s older and still in practice.
America is held together by a paradoxical document that places everyone at some point in tension with what they believe personally. Herein lies the real threat to our democratic-republican form of government. In lieu of accepting the paradox embedded in the Constitution, we opt instead for the certainty provided by the “news” source that corresponds with our preconceived beliefs.
We passionately hold to the doctrine of “our side” as the flaws in that belief often go unexamined. The clarity that allows us to view the shortcomings of those who view the world differently is nullified by the political cataracts that blind us to the shortcomings of the orthodoxy we embrace.
It becomes easier to see those who hold a different perspective as enemies, an existential threat to American values. In doing so, we slowly become numb to the reality that great powers invariably implode from within. It places our public discourse on a hopeless treadmill we assume is bound for the complete and total domination of the opposition.
As we hunker down with our political perspectives, we will view the forthcoming presidential administration through the lens of a past that assumes a stagnant world — a viewpoint that has yet to hold any validity since George Washington took the oath of office in 1789.
Now is not the time to acquiesce to the notion that obsolescence may have finally overrun our stated values. Nor does it mean commitment to those values will produce uniformity.
In paraphrasing King’s words, if I’m wrong, then the Constitution is wrong and the Declaration of Independence is wrong. That’s not to suggest that my understanding of those documents that in my view comprise two-thirds of the nation’s public morality, the other being the Emancipation Proclamation, encompass the sum total of their meaning and purpose.
That’s not Pollyannaish, but a deep and abiding belief that the merits of a 233-year-old document, with its accompanying flaws of implementation, still has something to offer this generation. If I’m wrong, then the upheaval that marred the year 2020 is just the forerunner for what waits in 2021.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of "The Public Morality" on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.