Byron Williams: The court’s reputation hangs on the line

In Federalist Paper 78, Alexander Hamilton wrote:

“The judiciary, on the contrary, has no influence over either the sword or the purse; no direction either of the strength or of the wealth of the society; and can take no active resolution whatever. It may truly be said to have neither force nor will, but merely judgment.”

Hamilton’s observation succinctly and accurately assesses the power of the Supreme Court. With no enforcement power, it is based on moral persuasion accepted by the American people, whether they agree with the court’s decision.

What would the court look like without moral persuasion? Would it be reduced, in the words of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, to “a bunch of partisan hacks”? The aforementioned are among the myriad questions raised as revelations that Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, urged former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Among the many jaw-dropping text messages between Thomas and Meadows, she floated an outlandish conspiracy theory that members of the Gambino, I mean, “Biden crime family” would be sent to barges off Guantanamo Bay to face military trials for sedition.

For his part, Meadows offered this frightening gem: “This is a fight of good versus evil. Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it.”

Huh?

Can I assume that the White House chief of staff located a biblical passage suggesting that, in addition to loving one’s neighbor as themselves and doing for the least of these in society, the teachings of Jesus also include overthrowing duly elected governments? Clearly rules for the apocalyptic wars differ greatly from mere democratic debates in the marketplace of ideas.

Though it is a widely held ethical standard, there is nothing in the Constitution that suggests Justice Thomas must recuse himself. None of Ginni Thomas’ actions directly indict Justice Thomas, but a lack of recusal is, nevertheless, a further condemnation of the court.

In 2003, according to Quinnipiac polling, 56% approved the way that the Supreme Court was handling its job. That same poll in 2022 sits at 40% approval. Moreover, 61%, in the latest Quinnipiac poll, feel the court is motivated by politics.

This is not all the court’s doing. Senate hearings over the decades for Supreme Court nominees have become sideshow entertainment that temporarily diverts our attention.

In 2016, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to not hold Supreme Court nomination hearings for Merrick Garland because it was eight months before a presidential election, but in 2020 fast-tracked Justice Barrett’s nomination eight weeks before the presidential election, became a political stench that mars the court.

No matter how one wishes to spin it, the horrifying Thomas/Meadows exchange further remakes the GOP into the Machiavellian Party, whereby the ends justify the means. Have we become so intoxicated with self-righteousness that our desires for a perceived outcome can legitimize any methods toward that end?

The text messages between Thomas and Meadows come after the 2020 election. Aside from unsubstantiated claims, there is not a scintilla of evidence to suggest there was malfeasance. But the spouse of a Supreme Court justice, emboldened by her desires to achieve a different outcome, appears to support methods beyond our constitutional guardrails.

But to legitimize her position, Thomas redefines the aims of the 2020 election. In one text to Meadows, Thomas wrote: “The most important thing you can realize right now is that there are no rules in war.”

The Republican National Committee recently voted to censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for participating on the Jan. 6 commission. Furthermore, the RNC defined the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which claimed five lives, as “legitimate political discourse.”

This is the cloud that now hovers over the Supreme Court. Whether Justice Thomas can impartially rule on these matters misses the point. The mere appearance of a conflict of interest calls into question the court’s moral persuasion. But there is very little that can be done, short of impeachment and conviction, to stop a justice from going rogue.

Depending on how this plays out, the Supreme Court may be one justice away from permanently wearing the moniker offered by Justice Barrett: “a bunch of partisan hacks.”

The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.