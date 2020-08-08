Last week, my Twitter account and email were abuzz; the Journal received numerous letters protesting a column I wrote three months ago!
A writer at Raw Story.com, utilizing the art of distortion, quoted me, subsequently inciting multiple “defenders” of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to offer reactionary, ignorant and in one instance an overtly racist screed, their opposition to my 90-day-old piece.
This saga dates back to a May 3 column where I challenged Biden for fanning the flames of conspiracy theory. He offered that President Trump would try to cancel the election. The focus of my column was an explanation of why such efforts would be impossible.
But after the president’s recent tweet in which he suggested the election should be canceled, the “Chicken Little” coalition went on the offensive. One said, “You MAGA folks are f------ pathetic!”
Another dissenter suggested that I should have the integrity to offer a retraction, not because Trump doesn’t have the power to cancel the election (which was the point of my column), but because Biden was right that he would try, to which I offered no opinion.
Isn’t that nonsensical? My retraction should not be based on the arguments put forth in the column, but rather for Biden’s accurate prediction of the president’s imprudent behavior.
And then there was this gem from “Clark”:
“You said Trump would never try to delay the election and today he proposed it. Honestly you should be tried for treason. You were trying to divide the country. You will burn in hell. By the way, behind your back Trump calls you a n-----. You’re f------ delusional if you think that you are not a n----- to Donald Trump.”
As a topic, it doesn’t interest me that Biden believes the president would try to cancel the election. I am interested in why many still believe the president unilaterally possesses the authority to curtail the election.
Per the law enacted in 1845, only Congress has the power to change the date of the election. Per the 20th Amendment, the president’s term expires at noon on Jan. 20, 2021. Without an election, one that surpasses Inauguration Day, or a constitutional amendment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be the next president.
My criticism of Biden, which I still hold, focused on his promoting a conspiracy theory, raising anxiety levels, without the corresponding burden that leadership demands to explain why it could not come to fruition.
In lieu of admitting that their vitriol was misplaced, several suggested Biden never said the president could actually cancel the election, only that he would “try.” When is an impulsive tweet synonymous with literally trying to cancel the election? If one suggested via Twitter that Stonehenge should be moved, would that qualify as tampering with one of the United Kingdom’s famous landmarks?
A rudimentary Google search, “Can Trump change the election?” would have quickly allayed their fears. But the preferred modus operandi was to dance on the binary pole of certitude defending whether Biden offered a correct prediction of the president’s behavior, rather than examining the likelihood of it coming to fruition.
This episode reflects what I maintain is the greatest threat to American democracy. A modicum of civics could have removed the paranoia that the president by executive fiat could arbitrarily decide whether an election would be held.
But it is easier to dwell in the bipartisan cocoons of certainty. When their unexamined truths are challenged, they invariably hurl the dung of insults to camouflage their impetuous musings.
The prerequisite for the unhealthy reliance on unexamined certainty requires one only have their thoughts affirmed by someone else. This can be particularly pernicious on a public platform. In our increasingly unimaginative public discourse, shared supposition equals validity.
The strength and weakness of American democracy rests with its people. The nation was founded on the underlying assumption that “we the people” want it to work. As former Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis stated: “The most important political office is that of the private citizen.”
It is unwise, however, to suggest this phenomenon began in 2016. We’ve been on this path at crockpot speed for several decades. Only an enlightened populace can be a free people. As I have written previously, but it bears repeating: It is those who see the world differently who hold the keys to our enlightenment.
Ignorance in a democracy impairs the nation. It is, therefore, a contrasting proposition to be a free and ignorant people. As Thomas Jefferson stated: “Enlighten the people generally, and tyranny and oppressions of body and mind will vanish like evil spirits at the dawn of day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.