Byron Williams: The expensive lessons of the Calif. recall election

The final sentence for the recent California recall election obituary may read: “It was a $276 million taxpayer-funded exercise in futility that provided Democrats a pathway to victory in the 2022 midterm elections.”
The midterm elections are usually a referendum on the incumbent president. Moreover, if tradition holds, Republicans will most likely gain seats in Congress, which could give them majorities in both legislative chambers. But in the midst of a pandemic tradition may not be applicable.
The Democrats’ recipe begins with talk show host Larry Elder. The darling of the pro-recall side, Elder was the leading candidate had voters decided to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. With the obvious exception of the difference in melanin percentage, Elder bore striking similarities to former President Donald Trump.
In a state where Democrats hold a 2-1 advantage over Republicans, successfully recalling a Democratic governor under present conditions was highly unlikely. Republican registration is statistically tied with independents.
California, once a treasure trove for Republican election fortunes, is now a barren wasteland where the sign posted at the entrance reads: “Abandon all hope all ye who enter here!” The spotted owl would have had a better chance of becoming the national bird than a Trump acolyte becoming California’s governor.
But it was Elder’s position on masks and vaccinations that may foster Democrats’ national efforts. During the campaign Elder vowed that, if elected, he would repeal all vaccine and mask mandates. That may be a powerful applause line in a partisan echo chamber, but it is increasingly cause for concern during an ongoing health crisis.
Newsom and his team seized on the opening to reduce the recall election as a fight about mask and vaccine mandates.
Evidenced by its largely uniform stance on masks and vaccination, the Republican Party has created a brand that has elevated an unrealistic notion of freedom to a point of absolutism. It has transmuted the words from the Declaration of Independence, “To secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,” to a linear understanding of freedom where government has no role.
If the California recall proved anything, COVID may be the key to Democrats’ midterm election fortunes in 2022. Traditionally, the party that can best localize national elections is the one standing on the high ground. The recall effort suggests Democrats are better suited at this point.
The Republicans’ preferred strategy, going in 2022, will be to nationalize the election. They will likely cite the incompetence and overreach of President Joe Biden and his Democratic colleagues. Biden’s policies, particularly involving COVID, will be conveyed as a systematic attempt to chip away at liberty that leads to totalitarianism.
They may even allude that first lady Jill Biden may be forced to follow in the footsteps of Edith Wilson, who played an influential role in concealing the severity of President Woodrow Wilson’s stroke, consequently leading to her serving as the de facto president.
Democrats, with the California recall election serving as the test run, will try to localize the election. Suppose we engage in a thought experiment. Let’s take a mythical character named “Fred.”
Fred doesn’t have COVID, but he does have congestive heart failure. Those not wearing masks and unvaccinated contributed to Fred’s death. There were no ICU beds in the state where Fred lived because unvaccinated patients were on ventilators. He was unsuccessfully airlifted to a neighboring state.
Maybe the demise of Fred represents the outlier scenario. Suppose that is not the case?
How many within the electorate know Fred? More important, how many degrees of separation exist between the electorate and Fred?
Studies in states as diverse as Colorado and Kentucky reveal merely three degrees of separation between a person diagnosed with COVID and those without. If personal knowledge of some variation of Fred increases, doesn’t that undermine Republican advocacy for a theoretical liberty?
The election could very well become a tug-of-war between an amorphous battle for freedom and what is increasingly perceived as the unnecessary death of Fred.
When the midterm elections are delineated between a nationalized argument, rooted in subjective theory and a localized case based on reality, the latter consideration is usually victorious in spite of tradition.
The midterms could very well come down to the question: “To mask or not to mask?”
Maybe that represents an oversimplification, but it’s relatable, and that wins elections.
But all is not lost for Republicans. Because the world is not stagnant, the current political landscape can change dramatically. Moreover, their political opposition is well versed at the art of locating defeat within heavily forested areas of victory.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.