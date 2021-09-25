Byron Williams: The expensive lessons of the Calif. recall election

But it was Elder’s position on masks and vaccinations that may foster Democrats’ national efforts. During the campaign Elder vowed that, if elected, he would repeal all vaccine and mask mandates. That may be a powerful applause line in a partisan echo chamber, but it is increasingly cause for concern during an ongoing health crisis.

Newsom and his team seized on the opening to reduce the recall election as a fight about mask and vaccine mandates.

Evidenced by its largely uniform stance on masks and vaccination, the Republican Party has created a brand that has elevated an unrealistic notion of freedom to a point of absolutism. It has transmuted the words from the Declaration of Independence, “To secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,” to a linear understanding of freedom where government has no role.

If the California recall proved anything, COVID may be the key to Democrats’ midterm election fortunes in 2022. Traditionally, the party that can best localize national elections is the one standing on the high ground. The recall effort suggests Democrats are better suited at this point.