Byron Williams: The healthy tensions behind free speech

Herein lies the importance of Flynt’s observation. Given his content, it is easy for some to see Flynt as outside the parameters of free speech. But there he sits with his magazine in defiance, daring us to oppose his First Amendment rights. He is the uncomfortable yardstick that measures our collective constitutional commitment.

During the Trump impeachment trial, many cited Brandenburg v. Ohio as the court’s free speech standard. Clarence Brandenburg was a Ku Klux Klan leader in Ohio. His racist, anti-Semitic speech in question was of a vile nature that reasonable persons would find abhorrent.

The court issued a two-pronged test: (1) Speech can be prohibited if it is directed at inciting or producing imminent lawless action and (2) is likely to incite or produce such action. The court ruled 8-0 in Brandenburg’s favor.

Brandenburg is the free speech standard, in part, because it is the speech that’s easy to hate. But it also reflects the Constitution’s inverted order that serves as the persuasive barometer for one’s allegiance. Support for the rights I hold dear are inextricably linked to my willingness to support the same for those I may personally oppose.

Our defined orthodoxy must fit within the contours of the Constitution. It is a futile effort to attempt the opposite.

As Tennyson wrote, “That which we are, we are,” so we will be biased by our constitutional emphasis on liberty versus one based on equality. That’s a healthy tension that we all should embrace. But arriving with forgone conclusions, especially on issues key to the republic, based solely on orthodoxy, undermines the experiment.

The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of "The Public Morality" on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.