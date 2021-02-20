Byron Williams: The healthy tensions behind free speech

I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge the recent passing of the individual most responsible for my appreciating the paradoxical aspect of the Constitution — Larry Flynt, best known as publisher of the pornographic magazine Hustler. But Flynt was also an outspoken champion of the First Amendment.
In 1988, Flynt won a unanimous Supreme Court decision against the Rev. Jerry Falwell, who sued Hustler over an offensive 1983 sexual parody. In an interview after the decision, Flynt stated, “The purpose of the First Amendment is not to protect the speech you have, but the speech you hate.”
Flynt’s paradoxical truism did not just hold for the First Amendment, it became a hallmark for how I read the Constitution. To take the Constitution seriously would require at times to support or oppose an issue where one may personally hold the opposite position.
Much of our constitutional understanding is formulated by the outcome.
Back in 2018, The New York Times ran the following headline: “In Narrow Decision, Supreme Court Sides With Baker Who Turned Away Gay Couple.”
Taken at face value, one could conclude the Supreme Court decided in favor of a Colorado baker who had refused to create a wedding cake for a gay couple. Actually, the court never touched the critical question raised by the controversial case: Can a business discriminate against gays and lesbians based on religion’s free exercise clause in the First Amendment? The court instead overturned the Colorado Civil Rights Commission’s perceived religious bias against the baker.
But the urban myth remains in some circles that the court agreed with the baker’s religious right to discriminate against gay couples. If the outcome was all that mattered, then perhaps this is indeed what occurred. But as with most things in our democratic-republican form of government, it’s more complex.
That’s not to suggest there have not been important outcomes that made the nation better or at times were in tension with its stated public morality. But America was not designed to rely exclusively on the outcome’s linear terrain.
We continue to adorn binary lenses in a world that often requires nuance. But nuance is more demanding; it’s unpredictable, at times requiring that one contradict a previously held position.
Though short of the 67 guilty votes needed to convict former President Trump in his recent impeachment trial, how many of the 57 guilty votes and the 43 that voted not guilty would have remained unchanged if the president were from the other party? Same situation, same evidence, only the accused was from another party.
To conclude the vote would differ in any manner says something about our collective commitment to America’s democratic ideals. How could the unbridled certainty many invoked to justify their position be swayed by simply switching political parties of a single individual?
The desires endowed by partisanship based on a particular outcome become a logical explanation. Those desirous of a particular outcome are unable to hear above the decibel level that emanates from our preferred cacophony.
Herein lies the importance of Flynt’s observation. Given his content, it is easy for some to see Flynt as outside the parameters of free speech. But there he sits with his magazine in defiance, daring us to oppose his First Amendment rights. He is the uncomfortable yardstick that measures our collective constitutional commitment.
During the Trump impeachment trial, many cited Brandenburg v. Ohio as the court’s free speech standard. Clarence Brandenburg was a Ku Klux Klan leader in Ohio. His racist, anti-Semitic speech in question was of a vile nature that reasonable persons would find abhorrent.
The court issued a two-pronged test: (1) Speech can be prohibited if it is directed at inciting or producing imminent lawless action and (2) is likely to incite or produce such action. The court ruled 8-0 in Brandenburg’s favor.
Brandenburg is the free speech standard, in part, because it is the speech that’s easy to hate. But it also reflects the Constitution’s inverted order that serves as the persuasive barometer for one’s allegiance. Support for the rights I hold dear are inextricably linked to my willingness to support the same for those I may personally oppose.
Our defined orthodoxy must fit within the contours of the Constitution. It is a futile effort to attempt the opposite.
As Tennyson wrote, “That which we are, we are,” so we will be biased by our constitutional emphasis on liberty versus one based on equality. That’s a healthy tension that we all should embrace. But arriving with forgone conclusions, especially on issues key to the republic, based solely on orthodoxy, undermines the experiment.
