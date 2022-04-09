Byron Williams: The little death that obliterates

Any discussion of America’s historical narrative, its challenges and triumphs, must include how it has responded to the corresponding fear. It is the primordial instinct that serves as the most dependable ally for those in opposition to the proposed change.

Pick any historical data point — secession from Great Britain, the Civil War, women’s suffrage, World War II, the civil rights movement, LGBTQ equality — and chances are fear lurked in the shadows. Fear transforms varying communities into a monolithic, reactionary lot of unhealthy uniformity.

Those possessing a different perspective become the sworn enemy of an opposition held hostage by largely unexamined beliefs wrapped in a binary construct. It is other Americans who represent the existential threat, whose worldview in some cases, and phenotype in others, suggests the erosion of America, as some envisioned.

This erroneous thinking is invariably based on whole-cloth acceptance of an incomplete narrative. The America of the 21st century is not the America to which the founders pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor.

The collective greatness and courage exhibited by the artisans of the Declaration of Independence and Constitution does not mitigate that their initial vision limited the full benefits of citizenry to roughly 16% of the population (white, male, gentry class).

They were unable to hear the pleas of Abigail Adams, who wrote to her husband John for him and other members of the Continental Congress in 1776 to “remember the ladies.” Nor could they hear those at the Constitutional Convention in 1787 who roundly condemned what Southern planters referred to as the “peculiar institution.” As a result, America did not enjoy the riches of democracy for all its citizens until 1965, with the passage of the Voting Rights Act.

Though the preamble of the Constitution begins, “We the People,” many at the nation’s origin were systematically excluded from some of the most inclusive words in the American lexicon.

As former Texas Rep. Barbara Jordan offered to the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment of President Richard Nixon in 1974:

“Earlier today, we heard the beginning of the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States: ‘We the people.’ It’s a very eloquent beginning. But when that document was completed on the seventeenth of September in 1787, I was not included in that ‘We the people.’ I felt somehow for many years that George Washington and Alexander Hamilton just left me out by mistake. But through the process of amendment, interpretation and court decision, I have finally been included in ‘We the people.’”

Jordan is alluding to the need for those not included in the self-evident truth of equality to periodically ask: “Why am I not part of the ‘we’ in ‘We the people?’ ”

Fear blinds us to the myriad pursuits many have taken to realize America’s promise in order to bask in a time period that falsely represents personal comfort. It presents itself as the rational response against the inevitability of progress. Fear grants us permission to justify what would otherwise be unjustifiable.

In 1917, it was fear that led Congress to put aside its constitutional protections of free speech by passing the Sedition and Espionage Acts. Moreover, fear provided comfort and aid in support for internment camps for German Americans during the first world war and Japanese Americans in the second.

As fear comforts our reflexive impulses, it has yet to offer a policy solution that has made better people, let alone aided our collective quest to form that “more perfect union.”

Fear has no regard for the question that each generation must ask and answer for themselves, first posed in 1787 by Elizabeth Willing Powell to Benjamin Franklin immediately after it was announced that the Constitution had been signed.

Powell asked: “Well Dr. Franklin, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?”

Franklin, never missing an opportunity to deliver a pithy response, replied. “A republic, if you can keep it!”

Franklin’s reply has echoed throughout the generations reminding us that it was not fear, but a courageous commitment to maintain our civic virtue of liberty and equality that has brought us to the present moment.

While fear omits, though it painstakingly states otherwise, whatever change is being proposed, the American ideal has remained intact.

What Yoda opined a long time ago, in a galaxy, far, far away, remains applicable: Fear is the path that leads to the dark side.

The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.