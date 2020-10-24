Byron Williams: The real issue: Our collective vision

The price of anger places more reliance on our suppositions as we cloak difference with our worst stereotypes. Anger produces self-righteousness; self-righteousness produces certainty; certainty produces arrogance; and arrogance erodes our democratic norms. It naively views difference as an adversary rather than the ally it was originally intended.

To what extent are we willing to see our deeply held issues brought to fruition? Can they be rationalized by the axiom attributed to Machiavelli, “The ends justify the means”? If so, are we willing to accept the consequences of what most certainly will be a Faustian bargain?

We are marred by the presence of a civic immaturity that accepts behaviors from those we support, while equally appalled if similar were displayed by the opposition. This pattern can only be remedied internally. Are we willing to call out our side when it encroaches beyond our democratic norms, assuming we know what those norms are?

We just cannot justify our actions based on how deplorable we view the opposition; they can only be addressed when our focus is on America’s commitments. Like many elected officials who represent us, we have become averse to making the difficult vote. But sometimes, it is the difficult vote, the vote against perceived orthodoxy, that makes the nation stronger. The 2020 election presents such an opportunity.

Our collective vision for the future of America transcends any single issue. In a post-partisan election there can be no single-issue voters, unless that issue is America. It is our collective vision for the nation, which in a micro context is fueled with disagreement, that’s on the ballot in 2020.

The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.