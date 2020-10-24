Byron Williams: The real issue: Our collective vision

We’re slightly more than a week away from arguably this generation’s most memorable election. In the annals of history, the 2020 election will most likely be viewed more significantly than the 2004 election, which was the first in the post 9/11 world or the historic election of 2008 that brought Barack Obama to the White House.
The 2020 election will not be remembered for the substantive policy issues before the American people, though many exist. It will not be remembered for the social unrest that sometimes played out in the streets and into our living rooms. Not even COVID-19, which undoubtedly is to date this century’s defining issue. As difficult as it seems today, the names on the ballot may possess a certain irrelevance with time. This election could be remembered for something far more intrinsic.
The 2020 election may be best remembered as America’s first post-partisan election. I am not advocating that the diversity that defines America permanently retreat to the silos of unrealistic homogenization. But we cannot fight for the issues we hold dear unless we first hit the pause button.
One could persuasively argue that George Washington’s election in 1789 was not a partisan affair. But Washington’s victory was as close to a coronation as this country will likely witness.
The American experiment has meandered through the thicket of unpredictability and absurdity, somehow managing to maintain its core values as it paradoxically worked to thwart them. We’ve become hostage to the factions that James Madison warned of in Federalist 10.
The history of those “factions” gave slavery constitutional legitimacy, and then proceeded to coexist with its evil through a series of compromises that ultimately led to a civil war. Factions were the hallmark of newspapers that supported the thinking of Alexander Hamilton and those that championed the political vision of Thomas Jefferson.
Factions have been dominated by isolationist and internationalist impulses, while questioning whether “we,” as in “we the people,” was as inclusive as it might appear to reasonable persons. But the 2020 election may be the year we take a momentary respite.
Perhaps there is something more important this year than the cacophony that emanates from our favorite cable talk shows, blogs or social media memes of choice. But the organic tension that was woven into America’s democratic-republican form of government is at an impasse.
In 1968, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. offered, “The choice is no longer violence or nonviolence, but violence or nonexistence.” The 2020 election may be offering a similar refrain in that the choice is no longer a battle of orthodoxy, but our hackneyed partisan orthodoxy versus the continuation of the American experiment.
The average lifespan of democratic-republican forms of government is not long. America is to be commended for its longevity. But as each generation moves further away from the nation’s initial precepts, we risk becoming adrift. Anger and distrust of Americans who see the world differently become the focus rather than the radical idea that formed the nation. Anger is the opiate detrimental to our democratic values.
The price of anger places more reliance on our suppositions as we cloak difference with our worst stereotypes. Anger produces self-righteousness; self-righteousness produces certainty; certainty produces arrogance; and arrogance erodes our democratic norms. It naively views difference as an adversary rather than the ally it was originally intended.
To what extent are we willing to see our deeply held issues brought to fruition? Can they be rationalized by the axiom attributed to Machiavelli, “The ends justify the means”? If so, are we willing to accept the consequences of what most certainly will be a Faustian bargain?
We are marred by the presence of a civic immaturity that accepts behaviors from those we support, while equally appalled if similar were displayed by the opposition. This pattern can only be remedied internally. Are we willing to call out our side when it encroaches beyond our democratic norms, assuming we know what those norms are?
We just cannot justify our actions based on how deplorable we view the opposition; they can only be addressed when our focus is on America’s commitments. Like many elected officials who represent us, we have become averse to making the difficult vote. But sometimes, it is the difficult vote, the vote against perceived orthodoxy, that makes the nation stronger. The 2020 election presents such an opportunity.
Our collective vision for the future of America transcends any single issue. In a post-partisan election there can be no single-issue voters, unless that issue is America. It is our collective vision for the nation, which in a micro context is fueled with disagreement, that’s on the ballot in 2020.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.
