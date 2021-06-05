Byron Williams: The Red Summer of 1919

Signs were quickly posted that read: “Negroes Plan to Kill All Whites!” The local newspaper ran articles stoking white fears. Local sheriffs recruited additional men from outside the area. An estimated 500 to 1,000 armed white males — mostly from the surrounding Arkansas counties but also from across the river in Mississippi — descended on the Negro areas of Phillips County.

Arkansas Gov. Charles Brough requested and received the assistance of federal troops. The federal government that consistently cited its inability to aid Blacks terrorized by white violence based on the 10th Amendment’s state’s rights provision quickly accommodated Brough’s request to assist the posse. Unlike the D.C. police who were onlookers to the violence, many sent by the federal government participated with the white posse.

Oblivious to the melee, decorated war veteran Leroy Johnston and his three brothers were aboard an incoming train. As the train pulled into the station, someone wrongfully accused Johnston of being the one who passed out the leaflets that started the insurrection. The armed mob forcibly removed Johnston and his brothers from the train. Minutes later, all four Johnston brothers were dead. Leroy Johnston had been safer in the trenches on the frontlines in France than he had been at home.