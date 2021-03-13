Byron Williams: The Republican war against democracy

In Federalist 2, John Jay describes Americans as a “people descended from the same ancestors, speaking the same language, professing the same religion, attached to the same principles of government, very similar in their manners and customs.”

Jay’s 1787 treatise does not resemble America of the 21st century. Truth be told, it did not accurately reflect America of the 18th century. Since its inception, someone has invariably been in the American crosshairs of disenfranchisement.

Setting aside a 48-year period beginning with the 1965 Voting Rights Act and the 2013 Supreme Court decision in Shelby County v. Holder, the American narrative has been ensconced in some form of disenfranchisement. But a nation originally conceived to extend the nectar of democracy primarily to white, male property owners has also realized ways to move the nation closer to its stated virtues of liberty and equality.

Now it seems Republicans are engaged in a war against democracy, testing whether America’s elasticity can endure. At a time when the losing party of a hard-fought election is conducting the predictable soul-searching as it languishes in the political wilderness, Republicans have reflexively decided to make voting more difficult for those they believe do not support their efforts.