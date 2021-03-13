Byron Williams: The Republican war against democracy

In Federalist 2, John Jay describes Americans as a “people descended from the same ancestors, speaking the same language, professing the same religion, attached to the same principles of government, very similar in their manners and customs.”
Jay’s 1787 treatise does not resemble America of the 21st century. Truth be told, it did not accurately reflect America of the 18th century. Since its inception, someone has invariably been in the American crosshairs of disenfranchisement.
Setting aside a 48-year period beginning with the 1965 Voting Rights Act and the 2013 Supreme Court decision in Shelby County v. Holder, the American narrative has been ensconced in some form of disenfranchisement. But a nation originally conceived to extend the nectar of democracy primarily to white, male property owners has also realized ways to move the nation closer to its stated virtues of liberty and equality.
Now it seems Republicans are engaged in a war against democracy, testing whether America’s elasticity can endure. At a time when the losing party of a hard-fought election is conducting the predictable soul-searching as it languishes in the political wilderness, Republicans have reflexively decided to make voting more difficult for those they believe do not support their efforts.
Any dispassionate observation divulges the futility of offering the false equivalency of “both sides are guilty” or the reflexive response — “what about (fill in the blank)” — as a way to avoid the issue. On the heels of record voter turnout during the 2020 election, the largest since 1900, state legislatures where Republicans hold majorities are seeking to make voting more difficult.
The rationale is not an abiding concern for voting irregularities. Myriad studies have consistently reported voter irregularities are minuscule. Does anyone recall when former President Trump’s Commission on Election Integrity was unable to prove voter fraud in the 2016 election? Rather than protecting voting integrity, these efforts are what voter disenfranchisement has always been about — political gamesmanship.
Most of these initiatives are proposed in battleground states, where peeling away several thousand votes could impact the outcome, especially in statewide races.
Georgia recently passed a measure to repeal no-excuse absentee voting, which might reverse the impact vote-by-mail had in last year’s election. As writer Ari Berman notes, “Collectively, these bills represent the most sustained effort to roll back access to the ballot in Georgia since the Jim Crow era.”
According to the Brennan Center for Justice, several of Arizona’s 19 GOP-backed voting proposals would limit or eliminate no-excuse absentee ballots, make it harder to obtain an absentee ballot, impose stricter ID requirements and even give the legislature the right to pick presidential electors despite election results.
Recently, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments by Arizona Republicans in defense of two voting restrictions they are looking to keep intact. When asked by Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett why the Republican Party had an interest in protecting laws that lower courts found unfair to minorities, lawyer Michael A. Carvin said that eliminating them “would put us (Republicans) at a competitive disadvantage with Democrats.”
In addition to admitting the Republican Party does not believe it can compete in the marketplace of ideas, Carvin also acknowledged the GOP is embroiled in a zero-sum game against America’s democratic values.
Opposition to GOP efforts to suppress voting is not an endorsement for the Democratic Party; it is siding with America’s civic virtue. Though it could be argued, persuasively in my view, that America could be well served by examining many of its election processes, from the Electoral College to the 17th Amendment, which allowed U.S. senators to be chosen by popular election. But that’s not the conversation that we’re currently having.
If these acts are allowed to stand, it would be a severe blow to America’s public morality. Support for Republican attempts to make voting more difficult is backing the decline of the American democratic-republican form of government. According to the annual democracy indexes provided by Freedom House and the Economist, America is already part of a coalition of “Democracies in Decline.”
If there were proven voter malfeasance, I would support any efforts to strengthen the confidence in our election process. But all we have is conjecture, innuendo and supposition to craft laws consistent with America’s long history of disenfranchisement. Paradoxically, under the cloak of democracy, several state legislatures are enacting undemocratic and reactionary laws.
When Jay penned the words to Federalist 2 in 1787, he was attempting to move the fledgling nation forward. In hindsight, we see the limitations of his words.
In 2021, Republicans have embraced a regressive ethos by attacking the citizens’ most fundamental responsibility. Moreover, it does not require hindsight to see the glaring limitations of their actions.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.