Byron Williams: The roots of political disdain for the poor

In 1976 in Asheville, Ronald Reagan spoke about the federal government’s waste, fraud and abuse. In that speech, Reagan introduced the infamous “welfare queen,” an unnamed person who lived in luxury at taxpayer expense.

According to Reagan, “In Chicago, they found a woman who holds the record. She used 80 names, 30 addresses, 15 telephone numbers to collect food stamps, Social Security, veterans’ benefits for four nonexistent deceased veteran husbands, as well as welfare.” Reagan added, “Her tax-free cash income alone has been running at $150,000 a year.”

The “welfare queen” invoked images of racial stereotypes — some undeserving, most likely Black woman, living in opulence at taxpayer expense.

There was a woman in Chicago, known ostensibly as “Linda Taylor,” because her actual identity, as well as her race, remained a mystery; and her welfare fraud scheme never amounted to Reagan’s six-figure claims. Moreover, defrauding the government may have been the least of her alleged sordid activities, which may have also included kidnapping and murder.

In 2015, Kansas enacted a law that prohibited the purchase of certain items by welfare recipients. This exhaustive list includes but is not limited to: alcoholic beverages, gambling venues, tattoo, massage and body piercing parlors; spas and nail salons, lingerie shops, tobacco and vapor products, arcades and movie theaters; swimming pools, cruise ships (that’s right, cruise ships) and tickets for entertainment events intended for the general public.

It did not matter that the Associated Press, citing a federal report from the previous year, found that less than 1% of total aid was used at liquor stores, casinos or strip clubs. Moreover, the federal government had already required states to restrict welfare recipients from using their cards in liquor stores, gaming or gambling establishments, or adult entertainment venues.

But Reagan’s yarn, and the subsequent actions, had legs for several decades because of a collective contempt for low-income individuals.

Is there a better explanation to justify the Mississippi welfare fraud scheme estimated at $100 million? This was not some petty plot by an individual, barely surviving economically to game the system out of an extra $100, but an inverted order of the Robin Hood fable by taking taxpayer money from low-income individuals to fund the projects of the well-heeled and famous.

Mississippi’s most powerful elected officials and the well-connected, along with the requisite “yes-men” to oversee the plot, conspired to use welfare funds in the nation’s most impoverished state as their personal slush fund.

It is alleged that one recipient of the misdirected funds was paid to administer opioid addiction counseling while he was in a drug treatment facility in Malibu, Calif., which was also paid with $160,000 of the state’s welfare funds.

The Childcare Development Fund is used to support vouchers for low-income working parents to use for child care. According to Anna Wolfe, who broke the state’s welfare fraud story for Mississippi Today, there was a five-year period that corresponded with the timeline of the scandal where no new child care vouchers were issued.

This remains a largely unexplored aspect of this nefarious story. How many low-income parents were forced to quit their jobs because child care vouchers were unavailable? How could 60 months elapse before there were new voucher recipients? How did this go unnoticed?

When welfare reform was enacted in 1996, the federal law was built on the foundation of the “welfare queen” mythology. Understandably, more emphasis was placed on boosting work to reduce welfare recipients. There was also the recognition that, in theory, supplying jobs without addressing the corresponding barriers to employment could render such demands as merely punitive. At the heart of claims of improving the existing system rested contempt for low-income individuals.

At the heart of Mississippi’s largest government fraud scandal is arrogance and disdain — the haughtiness to take what one wanted from a source of funds directed toward individuals who were held in contempt. If the text messages that have been made public are accurate, we see several individuals raise concerns as to the efficacy of these actions, but they proved to be merely flashing cautionary lights rather than a definitive stop sign.

The state of Mississippi deserves the lion’s share of the blame, but the welfare scandal was rooted in a 1976 ruse that went unchallenged for several decades, along with a collective willingness to accept its validity.