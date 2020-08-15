For more than a decade, I’ve had an annual tradition on Aug. 11 of calling Jack O’Dell to wish him a Happy Birthday. This year, I was denied that opportunity. O’Dell passed away last November at age 96.
When one speaks of the civil rights movement of the 1950s and ’60s, O’Dell’s name is not among the better-known civil rights luminaries. He was, nevertheless, one of the movement’s leading stalwarts — a true prisoner of hope.
I became interested in O’Dell when I began researching my book, "1963: The Year of Hope and Hostility." When specifically investigating the year’s civil rights efforts, I continued to come across his name.
After an arduous effort to track O’Dell down, I reached out to him for an interview, to which he graciously agreed. What ensued to my professional and personal delight was a cherished friendship.
I became O’Dell’s unofficial gatekeeper. Media outlets such as Time Magazine, The Nation and others periodically called on me because they wanted to contact O’Dell.
He shared many personal insights on working closely with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as director of voter registration for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. He regaled me with stories of King’s decision-making process and how he was a great listener.
O’Dell may be best remembered for being fired from his position at SCLC. Before publicly endorsing civil rights legislation, removing O’Dell from King’s inner circle was the price President John F. Kennedy demanded.
Kennedy’s demand was based on O’Dell’s ties to the Communist Party. It may seem reasonable to demand that King disassociate from O’Dell for his communist ties; after all, this was 1963 at the height of the Cold War.
Kennedy would not support civil rights legislation that was designed to do what America was already committed to — but failed to provide for its Black citizens -— until King fired O’Dell. Increasing the absurdity, Kennedy’s ultimatum came on the heels of the Birmingham campaign, noted for its police dogs and high-pressure fire hoses.
The movement took on the city of Birmingham as well as the state of Alabama, led by Gov. George Wallace, along with the federal government, led by FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, whose vitriol for the movement was well-documented. It was Hoover who informed Kennedy of O’Dell’s communist links.
Though communism, Marxism and socialism are inflammatory words in the American lexicon, seldom did anyone query why Black Americans, especially in the first half of the 20th century, would look to a form of government other than American democracy. Relegated to second-class citizenship as a result of Jim Crow segregation in the South and de facto segregation in the North, why would it be inconceivable that some Black Americans would seek an alternative?
What should be the response of a people who were, in the words of King, “harried by day and haunted by night by the fact that you are a Negro, living constantly at tiptoe stance, never quite knowing what to expect next, and plagued with inner fears and outer resentments?”
With the benefit of hindsight, one can easily see the myriad flaws in the communist system, which has never been attempted in human history. There have been dictatorships that have used the communist moniker, but Karl Marx would have most likely been appalled at their departures from his manifesto.
But Kennedy exacting O’Dell’s job in exchange for his supporting civil rights legislation was, according to O’Dell, hypocrisy. As O’Dell said to me in one of our interviews, “The problem we (civil rights leadership) had with Kennedy, he could go to Berlin, two blocks from where Hitler worked and say he was a Berliner (Ich bin ein Berliner), but there was nowhere he would go in America and say he was a Negro!”
When O’Dell found out that he was the personal price tag for Kennedy’s civil rights support, he reportedly said to King, “Hoover can embrasse mon derriere!” Actually, O’Dell said it in English with a colloquialism.
O’Dell left SCLC and became associate managing editor at Freedomways, a progressive African American quarterly journal founded by W.E.B. Du Bois. O’Dell furnished the intellectual bridge linking the struggles of activists like Du Bois and Paul Robeson with the civil right struggles of the 1950s and ’60s. Behind the scenes he played a pivotal role, moving King to openly oppose the war in Vietnam.
O’Dell’s commitment to human dignity burned until the end of his life. When I sent O’Dell a copy of my book about 1963, which I dedicated to him, he said after reading it, “Dr. King would have liked this.”
This year, instead of calling O’Dell on Aug. 11, I penned this column. Next year, I will have to find a new outlet.
