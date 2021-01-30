Byron Williams: The spirit of Leo Frank

Ironically, given the social norms of the time, it was the questionable testimony of a Black janitor, Jim Conley — who many believed was the actual malefactor — that Frank confessed to him that he murdered Phagan in the lathe room.

Even Frank’s white housekeeper, who placed Frank at home having lunch at the presumed time of the murder, could not save him as he was found guilty and sentence to death.

Georgia Gov. Frank Slaton received a plethora of letters, including from the judge who sentenced Frank, pleading for commutation of the death sentence. Frank's sentence was commuted from death to life. An estimated 5,000 protesters surrounded the governor’s mansion to pressure Slaton, but he held firm, issuing a statement:

“Two thousand years ago another governor washed his hands and turned over a Jew to a mob. For two thousand years that governor’s name has been accursed. If today another Jew (Leo Frank) were lying in his grave because I failed to do my duty, I would all through life find his blood on my hands and would consider myself an assassin through cowardice.”