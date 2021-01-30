Byron Williams: The spirit of Leo Frank

Several weeks ago I planned to write about the symbolic importance of Georgia’s senate races. A traditionally red state sent two Democrats to the U.S. Senate, one an African-American (the Rev. Raphael Warnock) and the other, a Jewish American (Jon Ossoff).
With the election of Ossoff, I recalled the memory of Leo Frank. In 1915, Frank, a Jewish American, was a factory superintendent who was convicted of murdering 13-year-old Mary Phagan, based on questionable evidence. He was lynched in Georgia by a vigilante mob under the backdrop of anti-Semitic venom.
On April 26, 1913, Mary Phagan, while on her way to view the Confederate Day parade, stopped by the pencil factory where she worked to pick up her wages. The next day, a factory’s night watchman discovered Phagan’s lifeless, sawdust-covered body in the basement.
Frank, a factory supervisor, confirmed that Phagan did indeed come by the factory to pick up her wages, which he personally administered. Because Frank was possibly the last person to see Phagan alive, he became the prime suspect.
Rumors spread that Phagan had been sexually assaulted. Female factory workers supplied questionable testimony that Frank had made unwanted advances toward them. Moreover, the Southern mores that had already established lynching as the proper offense for any Black man who “disrespected” a white woman was transferred to Frank, who was a college-educated Jew.
Ironically, given the social norms of the time, it was the questionable testimony of a Black janitor, Jim Conley — who many believed was the actual malefactor — that Frank confessed to him that he murdered Phagan in the lathe room.
Even Frank’s white housekeeper, who placed Frank at home having lunch at the presumed time of the murder, could not save him as he was found guilty and sentence to death.
Georgia Gov. Frank Slaton received a plethora of letters, including from the judge who sentenced Frank, pleading for commutation of the death sentence. Frank's sentence was commuted from death to life. An estimated 5,000 protesters surrounded the governor’s mansion to pressure Slaton, but he held firm, issuing a statement:
“Two thousand years ago another governor washed his hands and turned over a Jew to a mob. For two thousand years that governor’s name has been accursed. If today another Jew (Leo Frank) were lying in his grave because I failed to do my duty, I would all through life find his blood on my hands and would consider myself an assassin through cowardice.”
Though Slaton’s actions, given the atmosphere, were commendable, it also reflects the absurdity of Frank’s case. He was, quite possibly an innocent man, railroaded by false testimony and the presumption of guilt, but because of his Jewish lineage, he could only receive at best a life sentence.
Not long after Frank’s commutation, a group of white men stormed the prison hospital where Frank was recovering after having his throat slashed by a fellow inmate. They kidnapped him and drove him to Marietta, Ga., Phagan’s home, for a public lynching. Ghoulish photos were taken of Frank’s lifeless body hanging from a tree as onlookers posed in approval.
But 105 years later, Marietta became part of a coalition that sent Ossoff and Warnock to the U.S. Senate.
When Warnock was born, Richard Russell and Herman Talmadge, staunch segregationists, represented Georgia in the U.S. Senate. Today, the individuals who represent the state possess ties to the Rev. Martin Luther King and Rep. John Lewis, respectively.
On the morning of Jan. 6, Ossoff’s race had not been called, but as he appeared headed toward victory, I wrote: “The spirit of Leo Frank smiles.” But that was short-lived. The Capitol was under siege by another vigilante mob that objected to the notion of due process, relying instead on assumptions and mendacity.
A moment originally prescribed for us to remember where we’ve come as a nation was unceremoniously interrupted by what some had become. When we should have been discussing the cultural implications of Ossoff and Warnock’s victories with pride, we became witnesses to the shameful facsimile of Shay’s Rebellion as insurrectionists, carrying Confederate flags, adorned in anti-Semitic-sloganed shirts, invaded the Capitol.
I wanted to bask in the words of Martin Luther King: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” Instead, I watched in horrifying disbelief as five died during the siege at the “people’s house” under the misguided cacophony of “Stop the Steal.”
On Jan. 5, at a glacial pace, the leviathan, also known as the American experiment, moved the needle of change. It represented the realization of “what could be” in America in spite of the best efforts of “what should never be,” causing us to momentarily forget.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of "The Public Morality" on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.