Byron Williams: The story behind a badly timed tweet

There’s a poignant moment in the book “To Kill a Mockingbird,” when Atticus Finch says to his daughter Scout: “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view.”

Atticus’ cautionary reminder is applicable to those that attacked and defended the recent remarks of Carnegie Mellon Professor Uju Anya about Queen Elizabeth II.

When it was announced that the queen was gravely ill, Anya, a Nigerian-American language professor, tweeted that “the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying.” She added, “May her pain be excruciating.” Anya’s remarks drew a bevy of backlash from critics, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The binary terrain that most issues are sophomorically debated in American public discourse is nothing more than a winner-take-all food fight that rarely provides definitive solutions. I’m sure some would hope for Anya to be permanently excommunicated from all institutions of higher learning. Though this might quench one’s visceral thirst for revenge, it negates the complexity of the issue.

There is an unwritten rule that one refrain from criticizing someone who is near death or recently deceased; this is especially true for those bequeathed with celebrity status.

Shortly after the assassination of President Kennedy, Malcolm X described it as a case of the chickens coming home to roost. He cited the murders that year of Medgar Evers, Congo leader Patrice Lumumba and the four girls bombed in the Birmingham church, emphasizing 1963’s climate of violence. But he also added in his comments, “Chickens coming home to roost never did make me sad; they’ve always made me glad.”

The violence and the racial overtones in 1963 that Malcolm X referred to were undeniable, but his timing was poor. Nine days after America had lost its young president to violence, it was unable and unwilling to hear such a stinging critique from a man who, on the surface, appeared somewhat pleased about the news.

For those holding an idyllic view of the queen, Anya’s comments appeared to be crude, mean-spirited and ill-timed. Given that Nigerian independence from Britain occurred in 1960 and Ayna was born circa 1978, some offered she’s decrying something that ended 18 years before she was born.

Here’s where we return to the words of Atticus Finch. We’re all standing on different street corners, we see the same event, but our perspective differs. The public discourse can lure us into naively believing our viewpoint is the only one that matters.

Anya recently responded by email to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette stating: “From 1967-1970, more than 3 million civilians were massacred when the Igbo people of Nigeria tried to form the independent nation of Biafra,” she wrote. “Those slaughtered included members of my family. I was born in the immediate aftermath of this genocide.”

Walking in the shoes of Nigerians, post independence, offers a much different journey. It is easy, dare I say short-sighted, to place a statute of limitations on the effects of colonialism. Because a nation achieves independence does not mean the tenets of colonialism cease.

The United States is a post-colonial enterprise. Though there were specific objections listed in the Declaration of Independence that impelled the separation, the 13 colonies did not abandon the British Empire’s expansionist motif. Independence does not render one free of colonialism

Westward expansion is often portrayed as the 19th century movement of settlers into the American West that began with the Louisiana Purchase. But beyond the Gold Rush, the Oregon Trail, the moral justification of “manifest destiny,” and Horace Greeley’s clarion call to “Go west, young man,” lies the impulses of empire and the systematic appropriation of Native American lands.

For many, the passing of the queen represents the loss of a monarch viewed as a stabilizing force, for others the tangible symbol of a murderous empire. The queen did not orchestrate the violence and destruction promoted by the empire over the centuries, nor did she relinquish many of the valuable spoils accumulated during those conquests.

Those beholden to the nostalgia of monarchy cannot rely on the conjunction “but” to absolve the royal family with its acceptance of empire domination.

Anya’s words were inappropriate in my view. They do, however, raise larger issues that will not conclude with the passing of the queen. That’s why we need Atticus Finch to help us negotiate the absurdity.