Byron Williams: The true spirit of the Olympics

Collectively, we are endowed with a “negativity bias.” Even with equal intensity, we naturally gravitate toward the negative, the unpleasant thoughts, rather than the positive ones. It’s quite possible to miss the positive aspects of an event that greatly outnumber the negative because the latter draws us like a moth to the flame.

Beholden to an undesirable aphrodisiac, on matters big and small, negativity tends to be more valued, especially in Western culture. As a result, Andrejczyk’s actions are not as newsworthy as they would be had she failed a doping test or done something unsavory to prevent her stiffest competition from participating.

For all the “feel good” portions of this story, the Olympics are not without their unseemly side. Amateur athletics, once the hallmark of Olympic competition, is but a memory of a bygone era. Market forces have infiltrated this two-week pantheon of athletic contests, as it has most endeavors where profits can be realized.

For good or bad, the Olympics are but a shell of their former self. Each city hosting the Olympics is burdened with the task of creating an opening ceremony that will be more memorable than the previous one.

But the spirit of the games, rooted in ancient Greece, still manages to rise like the phoenix from the ashes to remind us of the games’ original purpose. This year that spirit may be best embodied by the selfless act of Maria Andrejczyk.

The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.