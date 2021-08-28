Byron Williams: The true spirit of the Olympics

For those old enough to remember, ABC’s Wide World of Sports spanned the globe to bring you “the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.” For two weeks, on a quadrennial basis, that spirit is personified in the Olympics.
Each Olympiad invariably provides a unique series of memorable moments; and this year’s games in Tokyo, delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, did not disappoint.
U.S. sprinter Allyson Felix became the most decorated athlete in track and field. There was the human story of U.S. diver Jordan Windle, whose Olympic journey began in a Cambodian orphanage. How could anyone not be moved by the sportsmanship exhibited by high jumpers Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy? Instead of competing in a “jump-off” to decide first place, they mutually agreed to share the gold medal.
The most memorable moment for me occurred several weeks after the conclusion of games. Poland’s Maria Magdalena Andrejczyk won the silver medal in the javelin competition. Andrejczyk, a cancer survivor, missed winning the gold medal by less than two meters. Her story is already one of great human achievement.
But days after her Olympic triumph, Andrejczyk decided to auction her silver medal to help pay for an infant’s heart surgery. The 8-month-old boy is in Poland under home hospice care and requires an urgent operation in the United States.
Last week, Andrejczyk announced the auction winner. The Polish convenience store chain Zabka placed the top bid, paying $125,000 for the silver medal. Instead of collecting the medal for its winning bid, Zabka announced it would let Andrejczyk keep her silver medal.
It’s too early to ascertain whether Andrejczyk’s efforts will result in a positive outcome for the infant still fighting for his life. But that’s not the point of this portion of the story.
A world-class athlete, who fought through her own health challenges to be regarded among the pinnacle of her sport, was willing to relinquish the tangible symbol of her accomplishment for a higher purpose. That’s a glimpse of the human condition at its finest.
But this is not a front-page, above-the-fold story. Outside of the local community where the events occurred, it’s probably not a front-page sports story. The reason is most likely attributed to another aspect of the human condition.
The dark side is more appealing. Think of the initial “Star Wars” series without Darth Vader; is it as interesting? Bad news titillates in ways positive news cannot.
We decry the lack of reporting positive news, but there is too much data that suggests we want the tension. It provides us with something to debate, to offer our intellectual self-importance on matters we may or may not know anything about.
Collectively, we are endowed with a “negativity bias.” Even with equal intensity, we naturally gravitate toward the negative, the unpleasant thoughts, rather than the positive ones. It’s quite possible to miss the positive aspects of an event that greatly outnumber the negative because the latter draws us like a moth to the flame.
Beholden to an undesirable aphrodisiac, on matters big and small, negativity tends to be more valued, especially in Western culture. As a result, Andrejczyk’s actions are not as newsworthy as they would be had she failed a doping test or done something unsavory to prevent her stiffest competition from participating.
For all the “feel good” portions of this story, the Olympics are not without their unseemly side. Amateur athletics, once the hallmark of Olympic competition, is but a memory of a bygone era. Market forces have infiltrated this two-week pantheon of athletic contests, as it has most endeavors where profits can be realized.
For good or bad, the Olympics are but a shell of their former self. Each city hosting the Olympics is burdened with the task of creating an opening ceremony that will be more memorable than the previous one.
But the spirit of the games, rooted in ancient Greece, still manages to rise like the phoenix from the ashes to remind us of the games’ original purpose. This year that spirit may be best embodied by the selfless act of Maria Andrejczyk.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.