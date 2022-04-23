Byron Williams: The unintended consequences of term limits

The San Francisco Chronicle recently published a story about claims that California’s senior Sen. Dianne Feinstein is “mentally unfit to serve” and that her staff is doing much of her work. Four U.S. senators and three of Feinstein’s former staffers told the Chronicle that “her memory is rapidly deteriorating” and that the 88-year-old senator “can no longer fulfill her job duties” as a result of her alleged cognitive decline.

This unfortunate disclosure about Feinstein has once again raised calls to enact term limits for members of Congress. Though nothing has been confirmed, some see Feinstein’s condition as an example of how so-called “career politicians” remain in office too long.

Whether Feinstein has remained too long in office is a different matter than whether the silver bullet known as term limits is the answer.

Term limits, in my view, are somewhere between an overly simplistic solution to a more complex problem or, as H.L. Mencken opines: “For every complex problem there is an answer that’s clear, simple and wrong!”

Term limits are supported by a large majority of the American people, often portrayed as a cure-all for an ailing democracy. But support for term limits requires that one ignore the unintended consequences.

Supporters and detractors of term limits for members of Congress agree on one thing: Congress is broken, ineffectual and at times dysfunctional. As a detractor, I see term limits as a prescriptive that will only make the problem worse.

Cloaking themselves in effective platitudes such as “throw the bums out” and “drain the swamp,” proponents seem unable or unwilling to address the unintended consequences in the event term limits for members of Congress might be taken under serious consideration.

To support term limits one must embrace the counter-intuitive belief that experience when holding elected office is a pejorative. Few wish to be the surgeon’s initial patient or the attorney’s first client. It requires a willing suspension of disbelief to suggest political experience is irrelevant.

If term limits were enacted, Congress would have more inexperienced members each term, creating more scenarios like what has been reported about Feinstein, that her unelected staff is doing most of the work.

Proponents are correct to suggest that members of Congress spend an inordinate amount of time fundraising. How would term limits change this dynamic? It may curb an elected official’s desire to fundraise during the final term, but the remainder of the time would be business as usual.

The preamble of the Constitution begins: “We the people,” which holds that sovereignty rests with the people. Term limits further chip away at that fundamental belief in the American experiment because they remove power from the people. Assuming momentarily that Feinstein has remained in office too long, does her example warrant tying the hands of the American people?

In spite of its best intentions, term limits are a disciple of cynicism. Decades of exasperation have made many distrustful of the process so that term limits appear as the only viable option. But it is ultimately iron pyrite (fools gold). It may quench the desires for immediate gratification but it will not make the system better.

Beyond the musical chairs, jumping from one office to another, where has term limits made the system better in the state governments that have enacted them? If the states are, as Justice Louis Brandeis opined, “the laboratories of democracy,” there is not a positive hypothesis that can be applied for Congress.

Many of the issues that lead one to support term limits, such as money, gerrymandered districts and senators and representatives appearing out of touch with their constituents, feel intractable. Term limits, therefore, become a nebulous catchall response for insoluble problems.

But it’s a shortcut that will only make the problem worse. Term limits will not address money in politics or the time legislators spend fundraising; only a law that curbs those practices can do that. The same holds true for the other issues that cause many to tout term limits as a viable option.

Term limits should remain in the jurisdiction of the voters, who can decide for themselves whom they want to represent them.

The frustration that many feel regarding Congress is understandable and justified. But doing something in response, especially a remedy that seeks to address the issue by removing sovereignty from the hands of the people, is antithetical to the American experiment.

The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.