In 2013, I wrote “1963: The Year of Hope and Hostility.” I argued that Birmingham Public Safety Commissioner Eugene “Bull” Connor, with his police dogs and fire hoses, became an unwitting ally to the civil rights effort in Birmingham. I felt similar witnessing the Tennessee state legislature expel two African American members, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, from its body.

Leading a protest from the House floor using a bullhorn days after a gunman killed six people, including three children, in a Nashville school could be cause for some action such as a censure. Expelling Jones and Pearson was absurd.

Expelling lawmakers is a rare move. It is usually reserved for gross misconduct, dereliction of office, or committing criminal malfeasances such as sexual impropriety and bribes. What made the expulsions even more controversial, Republicans voted to expel two Black representatives but not the third Democrat, Rep. Gloria Johnson, a white woman who was also brought up for “dishonoring” the chamber.

Why did the actions of Jones and Pearson warrant expulsion? What did they do that was so egregious that robbing the roughly 140,000 they collectively represent of their democratic voices was the appropriate response? How are the actions of the Tennessee legislature not down the street from poll taxes, grandfather clauses and requiring Black voters to know the exact number of bubbles in a jar of soap?

Machiavelli warns in “The Prince” that once one goes to the limits of one’s power, one no longer has that power because one can never go there again. Might this be the case with the Tennessee legislature?

No amount of nuance can change the fact there is a trail of breadcrumbs that lead from the Nashville statehouse to the dark days of the American narrative when disenfranchising people of color was the norm.

Jones and Pearson will return to the legislative body on an “interim” basis to fill their original seats. In addition to the needless taxpayer expense for a special election, as interim elected officials, will Jones and Pearson be granted committee assignments? If not, the remnants of the original absurdity linger, for they will be denied rights afforded every other member of the legislature, reducing their return to merely putting lipstick on the pig of disenfranchisement — a stark violation of the nation’s civic virtue.

Civic virtue represents the characteristics important for the success of society — the underpinning of being a citizen. In the United States liberty and equality, per the Declaration of Independence, are the pillars of civic virtue. The Constitution, therefore, reflects the nation’s attempt to codify civic virtue.

The expulsion of Jones and Pearson is the byproduct, in my view of white rage. A derivative of white supremacy, white rage is the response to maintain the status quo no matter how far afield in the present moment one may be from the nation’s civic virtue.

In spite of its inflammatory moniker, white rage does not necessarily equate to violence. It can appear in other forms.

Lynchings, church bombings, police dogs, fire hoses, and the Ku Klux Klan are violent tools of white rage, but voter suppression in its myriad forms and bank redlining, in addition to the expulsion of members of the legislative body, are examples of its genteel sibling.

Not only did the Tennessee legislature prove Machiavelli’s analysis correct, but they also demonstrate what can happen when one is led by reactionary arrogance. Protected by the echo chamber of their supermajority, they were unable to consider the unintended consequences. The robust confidence displayed by expelling Jones and Pearson does not mask this as an act of weakness.

Just as footage of Bull Connor’s infamous police dogs and water hoses were carried around the world, so too was this undemocratic behavior. Fair or unfair, this episode became emblematic of American democracy. Was it not less than a month ago that the Biden administration was holding its second annual Democracy Summit?

The irony is palpable. The administration extolled the virtues of democracy, largely to countries of color, while duly elected representatives of color in America are summarily expelled from office. The Tennessee legislature unwittingly follows the legacy of Bull Connor, et al., by adding their names to the inglorious list as an international embarrassment. Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.