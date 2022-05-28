Byron Williams: The unthinkable is now commonplace

What does attending church, going to a grocery store or attending elementary school have in common? Though the correct response should be nothing, in the past several weeks these were the scenes of mass shootings.

I have given in to a sense of numbness. I find the predictability of this cyclical process exasperating; shock and dismay, followed by prayers and condolences, the binary discussion about guns, the cool-down period and then the wait for the next high-profile mass shooting.

In this latest rendezvous with absurdity, BBC reporter Barbara Platt Usher, discussing the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where, at the time of this writing 21 people were murdered including 19 elementary school students, stated: “Mass shootings are not uncommon in the United States, including at schools. Students are in fact taught to respond to such a situation.”

My numbness to mass shootings had blinded me to the fact that I had normalized the absurd. There is no other democratic nation in the world where someone might offer, as did Usher, that mass shootings are commonplace.

As we cling falsely to the rapture of liberty, fortified by a linear reading of the Second Amendment, as if guns of the 21st century have the same utilitarian use for survival as when the amendment was ratified in 1791, the carnage of the absurd offers a different narrative.

Some offer the “on the other hand” retort that more people are killed with handguns and in car accidents than mass shootings that invariably include the use of automatic weapons.

Though they are technically correct, to make such arguments one must negate the absurdity factor. The last three mass shootings occurred at a church, a grocery store and an elementary school. Is this merely the unfortunate downside to living in a free society?

According to the National Gun Victims Action Council, it is possible to be a suspected terrorist on the No Fly List and still legally purchase a gun.

Guns are not registered and gun owners are not licensed. Guns are the only consumer products in the United States not regulated by the federal government for health and safety.

Moreover, felons, domestic abusers and other criminals, as well as people living with severe mental illness, who are prohibited from buying firearms from a dealer can buy as many guns as they want at a gun show, through private sales and often over the internet. Many states have removed all training requirements to carry a firearm.

Are the aforementioned laws connected to the latest examples of absurdity? Will the Enhanced Background Check Act of 2021 make it onto the Senate calendar only to be filibustered into oblivion? Even if it were to pass, would it make a difference or would it be but another meaningful-meaningless gesture that plays well with public sentiment — a feckless attempt that is hardly commensurate with the moment?

Part of the ongoing stalemate on guns is the false dichotomy created not by gun owners, but rather gun manufacturers, whose bottom line is not the Second Amendment but enhanced profits. As with most complicated issues in our public discourse, the gun debate is not a one-size-fits-all proposition.

The gun manufacturers’ lobby is just as responsible, if not more so, for commingling responsible gun owners with those who shouldn’t be allowed within 500 miles of a firearm, as those in opposition who view all guns as evil incarnate.

But we’ve reached the point where judicious discourse is not applicable. We are trapped in the restricted, unrelenting, reactionary and binary conversation that is fueled largely by emotion.

The fact that mass shootings are common in the United States is no excuse. Because this is who and what the United States has become, does it translate to this being the way it must remain? I fear that it does.

According to a study released by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, gun production tripled in the United States over the last 22 years. There are more than 400 million guns of varying types currently in the hands of citizens.

But going to church, to the grocery store or to school is immersed in the bowels of absurdity. Not only are they locations where mass shootings are common in the United States, they are reflective of who we are.

The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.