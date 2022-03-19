Byron Williams: The victor may be the one in second place

“The state of the union is strong because you, the American people, are strong.”

— President Joe Biden, March 2022 State of the Union address

President Biden might offer similar sentiments to the Western alliance in its opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The legacy of America’s previous presidential administration made the collective strength of Western allies an unknown variable. It clearly emboldened Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggressive action.

Since taking office in 2021, President Biden has reestablished those relationships. In the early stages of the Russian/Ukrainian conflict, the president’s four decades of foreign policy experience as a senator and vice president has helped to rebuild America’s standing with NATO, forging, at least early on, the West’s cohesive opposition to Putin’s invasion.

The outcome of the Russian invasion may come down to Putin’s willingness to endure economic hardship as a result of the pernicious sanctions and the West’s disposition to withstand economic discomfort also resulting from those sanctions. Whichever side crosses the threshold first, the opposition will be victorious.

In this game of global chicken, it would seem the rules provided the authoritarian regime with an advantage. There is no burden on Putin to concern himself with the economic privation of the Russian people. The prerequisite for authoritarian longevity is the implementation of “coup proofing.”

According to the RAND Corp., coup proofing is when authoritarian regimes, like Russia, create structures that minimize the possibility that internal opposition can seize power. The tactics include, but are not limited to, “exploiting family, ethnic, and religious loyalties; creation of an armed force parallel to the regular military; development of multiple internal security agencies with overlapping jurisdiction that constantly monitor one another; fostering of expertness in the regular military; and adequately financing such measures.”

On the other side of the ledger, the price of gasoline merely needs to reach a price, especially domestically, during the summer traveling season that makes U.S. economic sacrifice for a people in a distant land not worth the short-term inconvenience.

Moreover, democratic nations, obligated to an independence of thought, may find it more challenging to maintain uniformity as they attempt to thwart Russian aggression.

Support for higher gas prices under the circumstances is the laudable position, but to oppose that position does not inherently render one unpatriotic.

There are a number of professions that have legitimate reasons to be opposed to the rise in gas prices. Suppose one is an Uber driver or a Door Dasher, or some other independent contractor who depends on one’s vehicle for their livelihood. Their break-even point just went up exponentially.

Are they unpatriotic if, because of rising fuel prices, it becomes even more difficult to make ends meet?

Though the tangible rules of this race appear to favor Putin, the intangibles favor Western allies.

According to Stanford University political scientist Francis Fukuyama, “Russia is heading for an outright defeat in Ukraine. Russian planning was incompetent, based on a flawed assumption that Ukrainians were favorable to Russia and that their military would collapse immediately following an invasion.”

Fukuyama adds, “Putin at this point has committed the bulk of his entire military to this operation — there are no vast reserves of forces he can call up to add to the battle. Russian troops are stuck outside various Ukrainian cities where they face huge supply problems and constant Ukrainian attacks.”

Whether Fukuyama’s predictions come to fruition rests in the hands of time. But underneath Fukuyama’s prognostications is the greatest adversary for the demise of powers — hubris and overextension. Though Russia is no longer the Soviet Union, it is nevertheless a nuclear power.

The legacies of great powers rarely end with the defeat of superior forces, but rather their internal insularity. The West must stand on the sidelines, armed with pernicious economic sanctions and Ukrainian resolve, to find out if Putin’s arrogance will unveil, in 2022, what the Soviet Union was forced to acknowledge in 1989, that it was a declining state with no second act. Is the image of Putin as a reckless strongman built on a foundation of sand?

So much depends on which side will be victorious in the new race, one where the victor comes in second. In this Cold War redux, East and West are engaged in a different race — a race of intolerance. Which side will be the first to find its conditions intolerable?

The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.