I have been concerned over the past several years with norm erosion within American democracy. The obvious suspect in this exercise of changing norms would be President Trump, who has ignored several long-held traditions associated with the executive branch. But as with many things within America’s public discourse, that supposition is overly simplistic.
One might also posit that former President Barack Obama’s speech at this year’s Democratic National Convention also contributed to norm erosion. Former presidents are usually not directly critical of their immediate successors, as Obama was of Trump.
But political norms are not the same as cultural norms. It’s more difficult to place cultural norms back in the bottle once they’ve been released.
Nothing has rearranged cultural norms like the advent of COVID-19. Maybe the epitaph on the year 2020 will read: “The Year of no Norms”?
COVID-19 has unleashed norm erosion into the culture; it’s in our drinking water. We are desperately trying to cling to norms, sometimes against our better judgment.
I’m not referring to the low-hanging fruit of whether to wear masks in public. Somehow this public safety warning, for some, became an infringement on liberty. This is bolstered by the unfounded belief that American liberty is absolute.
American liberty is limited by the need for order in society. The concept of ordered liberty was the initial standard for determining what provisions of the Bill of Rights were to be upheld by the states through the due process clause of the 14th Amendment.
Without the 14th Amendment, human dignity would remain hostage to the subjectivity of the states.
I’m referring to simpler, but in many respects, more important norms that impact the culture.
Norms are silent customs that have been around long enough in the culture so that they are assumed to be so. In fact, we don’t recognize the absence of norms until they have somehow been encroached. At the point of violation, norms must either be addressed or ignored.
If the latter option is chosen, the culture is on the cusp of birthing a new norm. The failure to address changing norms confers consent.
But 2020 is different. Our silence is neither a concurring nor dissenting opinion. It is instead a forced stagnation, paralyzing the culture into submission. Some, myself included, were willing to accept the hackneyed version of a norm that now feels more like an abdication of decency. I was excited when Major League Baseball announced it would salvage the season with a condensed schedule of games.
My lifelong love of baseball notwithstanding, I quickly found it difficult to watch games with no crowd noise. But I found it even more incomprehensible to continue the reduced 60-game season, given that at the time of this writing, 104 players have contracted COVID-19.
There is something barbaric that I find about the spectacle that harkens back to the days of the Roman Empire. They are not condemned criminals on public display for public amusement to engage in violent confrontations. There is, however, something grotesque about the continuation of an experiment that succeeded to infect 104 players with the novel virus.
As players become infected, owners driven by the need to minimize profit losses sit virtually isolated, holding their thumbs up for the continuation of this patchwork enterprise, while maintaining their thumbs down to player safety.
The National Basketball Association placed players in a protective “bubble,” accompanied by strict rules to protect its players from the pandemic. This $170 million investment was designed to protect the players in order to salvage the remainder of the season cut short by COVID-19.
Major League Baseball did not fully think this through. But it didn’t have to; it needed only to offer an inadequate facsimile to assuage the public clamoring for normalcy.
But our clamoring is in vain. Shortcuts, desires for immediate gratification, answers, in the words of H.L. Mencken, that are “clear, simple and wrong,” are an unworthy adversary for a novel virus that has disrupted every aspect of American life.
Like any unexpected upheaval, COVID-19 has brought out the best and the worst in the American experiment. We’ve witnessed examples where the human spirit exceeded our collective expectations; and at other times, demonstrated that the depths of depravity have no floor, merely a series of false bottoms.
Is there a magic elixir, birthed in American exceptionalism, utilizing immediate gratification, that will somehow see us through this calamity? Of course not! We don’t know which norms have been altered or those that will remain.
Maybe we should just place an asterisk to the Year 2020 denoting that it didn’t really exist?
