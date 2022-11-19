Byron Williams: 'Unaffiliated' may change the system

“Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.” — Winston Churchill

This oft-repeated Churchillian quote may best summarize the 2022 midterm election results.

In the binary terrain that dominates public discourse, the debate centers around whether Democrats over-performed or Republicans under-performed. There is another possible explanation. Maybe the “end of the beginning” is the demise of the two-party system domination as we currently know it.

While Democrats and Republicans spend an inordinate amount of time and resources appealing to their respective bases, it is the unaffiliated, nonpartisan or more broadly referred to as the independent voter whose influence is growing.

I am not prepared to eulogize either political party, at least not right now. But there is no denying Democrats were the 2022 midterm beneficiaries of the independent voter, which has been methodically growing in influence. In Arizona, independent voters make up a third of the electorate.

They have increasingly become a major influence on election outcomes and the reason Arizona is now considered purple. Independent voters were not persuaded by the Republican canard that holds that if they win, the election was honorable, but if they lose, it was rigged.

According to a Gallup poll released in January, 42% of Americans consider themselves independent. That easily surpasses the 29% that align with the Democratic Party and 27% who identify as Republican.

According to Tufts University, more than 13 million younger Americans (under 30) turned out to vote in the 2022 midterms. These voters appear less inclined to be motivated by party affiliation than specific issue concerns. That does not suggest they are without a political orthodoxy, but the politics is not necessarily wedded to a political affiliation.

If the average person was asked to name an influential member of the House, speaker notwithstanding, chances are the response, regardless of party, will be a strident member whose popularity is realized by way of cable news talk shows and social media.

This leads to the question: How is one defining “influence”? Is it based on the most vociferous members or getting legislation passed? Does it represent the small sliver of voters that sent them to Washington, or does it also include those who voted against them, and to some degree the nation at large?

The narrow perspective is utilized to ensure a representative will not be primaried, which is to challenge an incumbent based on the belief the current office holder is not sufficiently partisan. Over several election cycles this creates an entrenched atmosphere that avoids compromise at all cost. It’s potentially good for reelection, but bad for governing.

Regardless of one’s preferred orthodoxy, governing in America’s democratic-republican form of government is neither liberal nor conservative. It is an intractable process that depends largely on compromise for its survival.

Compromise is not a pejorative. It is not evidence of political weakness or party disloyalty, but rather demonstrates knowledge that American democracy was designed, in part, to frustrate because rarely does anyone get everything one wants.

Therefore, “democracy,” as theologian Reinhold Niebuhr observed, “is finding proximate solutions to insoluble problems.” Democracies work best when not approached as a zero-sum game. To do so is to embrace the sophomoric position of viewing other Americans as existential threats not worthy of representation.

That cannot be achieved in the midst of predictable partisan food fights. As the latter practice increases, it emboldens unaffiliated voters who are less concerned with partisan theatrics.

If there is a takeaway from the midterm elections, it is that unaffiliated voters are more concerned with results. They want representatives to reach across the aisle to address complex challenges. They are not concerned with “owning the libs,” especially if it fosters stagnation when it comes to doing the people’s business.

If the independent voter trend continues, both major political parties may have to forgo many of the practices designed almost exclusively for their respective bases if they wish to appeal to independent voters.

America’s political trajectory is clear. It probably will not happen overnight, but the increasing influence that the independent voter is displaying each election cycle may very well be the corrective elixir needed to make sure both parties are participating within the nation’s democratic guardrails.

And if this is, as Churchill surmised, “the end of the beginning,” it is a welcomed end indeed.