Byron Williams: Voting rights: A valid and necessary decision

“So I ask every election official in America, how do you want to be remembered? Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?” — President Joe Biden Jan. 11, 2022

President Biden's aforementioned comments drew the ire of some, Republicans in particular. They decried with crocodile tears that the president’s inflammatory remarks were unnecessary; they created further division when he should be unifying the country. I viewed such sentiments as to have the same hypocrisy as Claude Raines in "Casablanca" announcing his dismay that gambling was taking place just before receiving his winnings.

Elected officials from both parties, under unprecedented circumstances, worked to ensure that the 2020 election was free of irregularities. What about the 19 states in Republican-led legislatures that have passed 34 new laws to make voting more difficult since the 2020 election? The reflexive sophomoric retort is invariably: “What’s wrong with requiring identification to vote?”