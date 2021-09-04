Byron Williams: We need a constitutional conversation

We are a diverse lot; what we have in common, in spite of those differences, is a Constitution, bolstered by the Declaration of Independence, the Federalist Papers and other salient documents that hold us together, sometimes against our will.

A portion of a book’s influence, especially nonfiction texts, is timing. The Words that Made Us arrives at a time when our collective modus operandi seemingly embraces constitutional inheritance as a prop ensconced by our personal motivations.

The book is prescient, as relevance of the Constitution has taken on the added weight of subjectivity, marred by the legitimacy it originally conferred to the institution of slavery. Amar celebrates the ethos of the Constitution and its words without serving as an apologist when our application has fallen miserably short.

For some, the Constitution today is a restrictive document held hostage by the worldview of those who could not appreciate the benefits of running water. For others, it has no relevance. Can the aforementioned polarities adequately represent the American experiment in the 21st century? Fortunately, Amar answers that question in the negative.

As Benjamin Rush, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence, stated in 1787: