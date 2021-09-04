Byron Williams: We need a constitutional conversation

Liberty and equality represent the nation’s civic virtue. Going back to political thinkers such as Machiavelli and Montesquieu, civic virtue defines the characteristics associated with civil and political order.
America’s civic virtue was distilled into a single sentence:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Yale constitutional law professor and political scientist Akhil Reed Amar has provided an invaluable contribution to America’s waltz with its civic virtue in his latest offering, “The Words that Made Us: America’s Constitutional Conversation, 1760-1840.”
The “Words that Made Us” is the first of a nonfiction trilogy taking our history in 80-year increments. Amar’s next offering will be “The Words that Made Us Equal (1840-1920),” and it will conclude with “The Words that Made Us Modern (1920-2000).”
These are not texts written for a particular orthodoxy, but a sagacious undertaking that will embolden the reader to think deeper about the critical words at the nation’s inception.
Though the text remains accessible, Amar expects something of the reader. But this is not a highbrow treatise directed exclusively at Amar’s Yale colleagues.
As former Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis opined, “The most important political office is that of the private citizen.” Amar channels his inner Brandeis as he provides another entry designed to move us closer to the enlightenment necessary for sustaining our democratic-republican form of government.
Amar’s premise is simple, but presents a daunting challenge: If we do not understand the Constitution, we cannot adequately perform our responsibilities as private citizens.
Amar reminds the reader that it was the radical and unprecedented act of committing words to parchment that ultimately placed this nation on the circuitous, paradoxical and groundbreaking path in pursuit of a more perfect union. The Words that Made Us is not a Pollyannaish backward glance blinded by the glare of rose-colored glasses, but a judicious examination of America’s initial 80 years, or as Amar defines: “The First Four Score.”
Amar reminds some, while informing others, that the America that won a war of attrition against Britain and that declared these 13 United Colonies “are, and of right ought to be free and independent states,” was not a linear endeavor leading to ubiquitous harmony. Ironically, the Constitution that we enjoy today might not have been ratified were it not for the upheaval created by Shay’s Rebellion along with George Washington’s decision to attend the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.
We are a diverse lot; what we have in common, in spite of those differences, is a Constitution, bolstered by the Declaration of Independence, the Federalist Papers and other salient documents that hold us together, sometimes against our will.
A portion of a book’s influence, especially nonfiction texts, is timing. The Words that Made Us arrives at a time when our collective modus operandi seemingly embraces constitutional inheritance as a prop ensconced by our personal motivations.
The book is prescient, as relevance of the Constitution has taken on the added weight of subjectivity, marred by the legitimacy it originally conferred to the institution of slavery. Amar celebrates the ethos of the Constitution and its words without serving as an apologist when our application has fallen miserably short.
For some, the Constitution today is a restrictive document held hostage by the worldview of those who could not appreciate the benefits of running water. For others, it has no relevance. Can the aforementioned polarities adequately represent the American experiment in the 21st century? Fortunately, Amar answers that question in the negative.
As Benjamin Rush, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence, stated in 1787:
“There is nothing more common than to confound the terms of the American revolution with those of the late American war. The American war is over: but this is far from being the case with the American revolution. On the contrary, nothing but the first act of the great drama is closed.”
Amar echoes these sentiments, reminding us that the American Revolution is the ongoing process known as the American experiment that tests whether the people can govern themselves. Amar offers an illustration of how the baton was ultimately passed to us; and we are the ones now running the race. This is an important text further informing us of who we are and why.
Note: On Sept. 8, in honor of Constitution Day, I will be in a virtual conversation with Professor Amar about “The Words that Made Us.” If you are interested in attending this free event, please contact me via email.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.