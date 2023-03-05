Historians usually reject counterfactual thinking.

Suppose one got into an auto accident. The counterfactual thinking would exist the moment they thought about other scenarios: What if the driver had not been texting, turned down a different road, or left a minute sooner? The counterfactual is irrelevant because none of those scenarios occurred.

Counterfactual thinking as it relates to history can take one down a rabbit hole. In spite of its inherent anti-intellectual properties, I hold there is a limited benefit to certain types of counterfactual thinking, especially when it comes to the nation’s greatest crisis: the Civil War.

On July 13, 1862, Abraham Lincoln informed members of his Cabinet that he was going to issue an executive order to emancipate the enslaved. This was not a trial balloon that Lincoln floated for suggestions, but rather a declarative statement.

Nine days later, Lincoln issued a preliminary draft of the Emancipation Proclamation. Secretary of State William Seward suggested that Lincoln wait for a Union victory before issuing the Proclamation, lest he would risk appearing desperate.

Lincoln shrewdly stated to Horace Greeley one month before issuing the Proclamation:

“My paramount object in this struggle is to save the Union, and is not either to save or to destroy slavery. If I could save the Union without freeing any slave I would do it, and if I could save it by freeing all the slaves I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing some and leaving others alone I would also do that. What I do about slavery, and the colored race, I do because I believe it helps to save the Union; and what I forbear, I forbear because I do not believe it would help to save the Union.”

Meanwhile, Lincoln’s commanding officer at the time, Gen. George McClellan, made it known that while he opposed secession he had no interest in fighting a war over slavery. His Confederate counterpart, Gen. Robert E. Lee, by contrast, was bequeathed with a reputation for opposing slavery.

But on the two occasions that Lee led his regiment into Northern territory (Maryland and Pennsylvania) it included the practice of capturing free Black people and selling them into slavery, while McClellan returned runaway slaves to their masters.

On Sept. 17, 1862, the Battle at Antietam was fought. It was he bloodiest single-day battle in U.S. history, with more than 22,000 soldiers left dead, wounded or missing.

Antietam was, in my view, a pyrrhic victory for the North, but it forced Lee to retreat to Virginia. With a perceived Northern victory, Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation five days later.

Ironically, on the morning of Sept. 13, Union soldiers found a piece of paper wrapped around three cigars. The paper was addressed to Confederate Gen. D.H. Hill. The title read: “Special Order No. 191, Headquarters, Army of Northern Virginia.” They had discovered a copy of the Confederate operation plan for the upcoming engagement at Antietam. It was passed up the chain of command, ultimately resting in the hands of Gen. McClellan. Though McClellan had the ability to destroy Lee’s army, he did nothing for 18 hours.

Here’s where we enter into the world of the counterfactual.

Imagine if McClellan had taken decisive action, per the battle plan, destroying Lee’s army. That, in effect, could have brought an end to the war. There would have been nothing to stop Union forces from capturing the Confederate capital in Richmond, Va.

Under that scenario, George McClellan would have been the Union rock star. McClellan already vowed to direct his loyal soldiers toward the White House, had Lincoln made the war about the abolition of slavery. Could Lincoln have issued the Emancipation Proclamation at that point?

A response in the affirmative might suggest a potential coup d’etat, led by McClellan, while a negative response would place the institution of slavery in perpetuity. Lincoln could no longer claim that emancipation was linked to saving the Union.

I recognize this is a counterfactual, but it illustrates how close the United States might have to come to prolonging slavery, further ignoring its original 1776 commitment to liberty and equality. There would have been no Gettysburg Address, perhaps no Reconstruction Amendments.

McClellan’s ineptitude may have led to the nation moving closer to its original precepts

What do you say to my counterfactual?