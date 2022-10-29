Byron Williams: What is 'good government' today?

“It has been frequently remarked that it seems to have been reserved to the people of this country, by their conduct and example, to decide the important question, whether societies of men are really capable or not of establishing good government from reflection and choice, or whether they are forever destined to depend for their political constitutions on accident and force.”

Each election, whether federal, state or local, is a referendum on the aforementioned passage from Federalist 1.

Federalist 1 is the initial entry of what would be known as the Federalist Papers — a collection of 85 articles and essays written by Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay to promote the ratification of the Constitution. The underlying proposition would test whether the people could indeed govern themselves.

Are we collectively capable of establishing good government from reflection and choice, or destined to depend our constitutions on accident and force? In our 21st century context, how might we define good government?

Is good government something that seeks to return to an era of America that probably never existed? Is it an appeal to a homogeneous allegiance? Though some may find the pursuit of these rhetorical questions appealing, are they not in effect relying on accident and force?

It is difficult to see how we’re on the path toward good government when there are systematic efforts to make voting more difficult supported by the mendacious supposition of a rigged 2020 election; and when more than half of the candidates from one of the major political parties running for office this year support that erroneous belief.

America’s democratic-republican form of government finds itself imperiled by unexamined certainty and absolutism. Viewing certain Americans as existential threats, unexamined certainty and absolutism is legitimized in the public discourse by those with a persuasive public platform, which will ultimately lead to cannibalism.

Good government, however defined, is not a laundry list of specifics, but a broader set of understandings that frame the nation’s civic virtue. America is too diverse and too complicated to be beholden to a rigid set of standards.

The definition of good government in 1787, when Federalist 1 was published, differs from how one might define it in the 21st century. Good government, at the nation’s inception, included a disproportionate number of Americans being disenfranchised based on race, gender and economic status. Do we really believe that laws enacted after the 2020 election by state governments, making voting more difficult for some, is based on some notion of good government, or is it the final measure to delay the inevitability of a changing status quo?

Ironically, we did not arrive to the present moment based on centuries of good government from reflection and choice; there was also the influence of accident and force.

It is doubtful that America will land in the Top 5 of the world’s happiest nations. The countries that perennially rank the highest tend to be smaller and more homogeneous than the United States. But American greatness is paradoxically rooted, in part, on its size and diversity.

Perhaps the greatest unintended consequence in creating a nation based on the ideals of liberty and equality is that the commitment would eventually encompass those not originally included. It would inevitably create tension with those grandfathered in, along with those selected to be useful adjuncts. It has brought the nation closer to its founding principles, but also created lasting tensions.

Those tensions have morphed into fear — fear that causes one to disregard one’s political self-interest, relying instead on emotions that yearn for a perceived status quo. Without an honest assessment of our motivations, we cannot judiciously answer the question posed in Federalist 1.

Federalist 1 has thus returned posing to every voter and nonvoter the same question. Each election takes a poll on our collective definition of good government.

Is good government synonymous with everyone having equal access to vote or is the original belief to systematically limit the franchise still serving the nation’s best interest? Can good government be achieved when it violates the nation’s civic virtue?

The latter is unfortunately quite possible when immediate gratification becomes the primary objective and our political constitutions depend on accident and force.