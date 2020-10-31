Byron Williams: What was going on then

There is no song that captures the mood of the opposition to the Vietnam War like "For What it’s Worth." It is theme music for a decade that defined grass-roots change. It is routinely included as part of the soundtrack for any movie involving the era. From Academy Award-winning films like "Forest Gump" and "Coming Home" to Ken Burns’ award-winning Vietnam mini-series documentary, "For What it's Worth" requires no dialogue. One need only watch the scene with this track playing over it; your mind will do the rest. If you identified with the song at the time of its release, you may be experiencing some mild discomfort to know that, if the current generation has embraced it, you may very well be the object of its ire.