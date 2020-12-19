Byron Williams: What would you add to the Constitution?

But, Rosen wrote in his article, “Each of the three teams highlights different values: The team of conservatives emphasizes Madisonian deliberation; the progressives, democracy and equality; and the libertarians, unsurprisingly, liberty.”

The conservative and liberal teams wanted to scrap the Electoral College as well as offer 18-year term limits for Supreme Court justices. All three teams advocated for the impeachment of the president to include noncriminal offenses, as a way to strengthen the somewhat amorphous language in the Constitution that based impeachment on “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

As Rosen offered: “Although all three constitutions maintain a balance between state and federal power, the main differences among them concern how they strike that balance, with the libertarians imposing the greatest restrictions on federal power and the progressives the least.”

Moreover, each team sought to ensure a balance between presidential, congressional and judicial power that was closer to what the original Constitution envisioned, maintaining the commitment of checks and balances, eschewing any notions of an imperial presidency.