Byron Williams: What would you add to the Constitution?

In all very numerous assemblies, of whatever character composed, passion never fails to wrest the sceptre from reason. Had every Athenian citizen been a Socrates, every Athenian assembly would still have been a mob.
— James Madison, Federalist 55
In Madison’s sage wisdom we find the foretelling of what America has become — void of having every member of Congress and the White House pose as an intellectual equivalent of Socrates.
Recently, the National Constitution Center and its CEO, Jeffery Rosen, put a challenge to three teams of legal scholars (conservative, libertarian and liberal): to each write a new constitution — one that factored the myriad changes since the Constitution was written in 1787 to the present moment.
In an article written for the Atlantic Magazine, “What If We Wrote the Constitution Today?” Rosen articulates the findings of this radical undertaking.
The National Constitution Center chose individuals for each team that strongly aligned with conservative, libertarian and liberal orthodoxy. Independently, they found common ground on a number of subjects.
Each team embraced the Constitution’s basic framework and its principles of popular sovereignty, checks and balances, and the protection of individual rights. No team demonstrated a desire to completely dismantle the existing document, opting instead to offer revisions to what was originally crafted in 1787, an amazing testament to a document written 233 years ago.
But, Rosen wrote in his article, “Each of the three teams highlights different values: The team of conservatives emphasizes Madisonian deliberation; the progressives, democracy and equality; and the libertarians, unsurprisingly, liberty.”
The conservative and liberal teams wanted to scrap the Electoral College as well as offer 18-year term limits for Supreme Court justices. All three teams advocated for the impeachment of the president to include noncriminal offenses, as a way to strengthen the somewhat amorphous language in the Constitution that based impeachment on “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
As Rosen offered: “Although all three constitutions maintain a balance between state and federal power, the main differences among them concern how they strike that balance, with the libertarians imposing the greatest restrictions on federal power and the progressives the least.”
Moreover, each team sought to ensure a balance between presidential, congressional and judicial power that was closer to what the original Constitution envisioned, maintaining the commitment of checks and balances, eschewing any notions of an imperial presidency.
What stood out most for me after reading the respective constitutions was that the documents created by the three teams were dissimilar from our public discourse. Though there were differences, they were not as intractable as our public discourse might suggest. As Rosen said to me in our recent interview, “Our public conversations are mostly about policy (should we have this law or that law). They are not about the Constitution — what government should do versus what the government allows or forbids it to do.”
In the varying emphases that conservative, libertarian and liberal orthodoxy placed on the Constitution, none were wrong, but none were holistically correct. America’s democratic-republican form of government works best, at least theoretically, by embracing Madisonian deliberation. But America’s civic virtue, as articulated in the Declaration of Independence, of liberty and equality is not an either/or proposition.
The latter consideration has long been part of America’s indomitable false choice. For those pursuing liberty, their final destination must be equality. Those emphasizing equality must ultimately arrive at liberty lest their mission be incomplete.
The efforts of the three teams demonstrate one of my long-held beliefs that not only is agreement overrated, but also it can serve as fool’s gold in our public discourse. The source of enlightenment invariably comes from those who view the world differently.
Rosen and his team have provided a national service. In spite of the cacophony emanating from our public discourse, we’re not as far apart as one might portend. Yes, there were differences, and there should be. Never has America been on a trajectory toward uniformity.
I encourage all to go to the National Constitution Center’s website and read each constitution. Acknowledge the validity that each team has a truth, but a truth should rarely be comingled as the truth.
As Rosen shared with me, this project reflected a “cool voice of reason that emerged from thoughtful deliberations without, understating the significant disagreements, the areas of agreement are far more striking.”
As former Justice Louis Brandeis stated: “The most important political office is that of the private citizen.” The National Constitution Center has effectively aided Brandeis' belief to better understand our collective public morality, as Abraham Lincoln stated at Gettysburg, so that we may engage in a “new birth of freedom” congruent with the present moment.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of "The Public Morality" on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.
