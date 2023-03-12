It’s common to lament on the divisive nature of our contemporary public discourse. Some opine that Americans have never been so divided, the Civil War notwithstanding.

When has the American narrative been free of division? Was there some ubiquitous historical moment not taught in school where everyone sang from the same sheet of music in the same key?

We are bombarded daily, if not hourly, on whom to like or dislike, as well as whom we should fear from an a la carte menu that affirms our previously held feelings. Though the division falls into many groups and subgroups, there are three primary categories.

Group one embraces America’s 1776 beginnings. This group views the artisans of our founding creed with biblical inerrancy. Members of this group marvel, with good reason, at the radical nature of America’s origins — successfully seceding from the British Empire based on the Enlightenment principles of liberty and equality.

There is a tendency to gloss over the fact that the founders committed to paper equality for everyone while subjugating all but 16% of the population. This possesses in my view an unhealthy reliance on the founder’s words as an unimpeachable source for the present moment.

The second group cites the origins of present-day America beginning in 1865, with the conclusion of the Civil War. This was the beginning of America’s quest to make good on the equality quotient of its original commitment. It is in this era that the United States became a singular noun.

The second group looks to the 14th Amendment, America’s second founding, as the point of demarcation for the present day. The 14th Amendment places the ethos of the Declaration of Independence’s preamble (liberty and equality) in the Constitution.

But this group holds little value for the inequality that marred pre Civil War history. Many see the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution as merely words on a piece of paper, written by a cabal of powdered-wig-wearing racists who never intended for others to enjoy the fruits of full equality.

I find that groups one and two bear similarity on one key issue: certainty. Both hold their perspectives with vise-grip conviction, leaving no room for nuance or circumspection. Neither side appreciates the value of the contrarian position. The overreliance on certainty has robbed competing sides of the requisite critical thinking and self-reflection.

The third group is simultaneously the least popular and most important, as it represents a diversity of perspectives. Held by a set of core macro beliefs, this group does not view America as some shining city on a hill intoxicated by the cheap booze of American exceptionalism nor does it view the nation as irredeemably flawed for past sins. It has reverence for the best that the other groups offer without being bogged down in self-righteous certainty.

This group wishes that America were more mature about its history. It recognizes that great nations acknowledge their high and low moments; and that the purpose of education is not to mass produce human automatons of rote memorization.

It does not fear portions of American history that are unflattering to the dominant culture nor does it wish to eliminate aspects of history because participants held unsavory 21st century perspectives such as racism, sexism and homophobia. The third group accepts that the American experiment is supported on a foundation of liberty, equality and paradox.

Perhaps no word better underscores the American adventure than “experiment.” It was indeed a procedure undertaken by the people to test the hypothesis of liberty and equality. Each generation is entrusted with sustaining the American ideal, Knight Templars by birth or naturalized citizenship to protect democracy.

But 21st century civic responsibility is not a facsimile from a bygone era. As Lincoln stated at Gettysburg, we are still “testing whether that nation, of any nation so conceived and so dedicated can long endure.”

To mythically hide behind the words of men born before the advances made by running water will not move a nation forward. But to dismiss those contributions is equally shortsighted.

The weakness of the third group is that its participants don’t always agree on the outcome. Moreover, they eschew the false comfort of uniformity, preferring instead to dwell in the discomfort of ambiguity. But the third group may hold the keys that release America from its self-imposed solitary confinement of division.