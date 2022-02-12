Byron Williams: Whoopi Goldberg and man’s inhumanity

‘The Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s not about race; it’s about man’s inhumanity to man.” — Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg is an accomplished entertainer; she is one of 16 individuals to win Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards (EGOT). But it was her role on ABC’s daytime talk show “The View” that recently created a firestorm.
Some publicly took issue with Goldberg’s comments suggesting that the Holocaust was not about race. Goldberg subsequently apologized for her remarks and ABC levied her with a two-week suspension.
With the titillating statute of limitations having already expired, most have already moved on to the next brightly shining object to seize our attention. But Goldberg’s comments in my view raised larger questions about the differing lenses we use to examine certain events.
Goldberg stated, “The Holocaust isn’t about race.” That statement doesn’t hold for the perpetrators of the Holocaust. For the criminal enterprise known as Nazis, it was definitely about race. Moreover, in their eyes, it was about an inferior race that warranted annihilation.
Alfred Rosenberg, a non-Jewish, pseudo-Nazi intellectual and virulent antisemite of the 1940s, argued that Aryans in general and Germans in particular should dominate the world. He put forth Germans as the most gifted people, who therefore should assume their natural place as “lords” of the world. Rosenberg warned that any racial mixing would dilute German blood physically, intellectually and sociologically.
Rosenberg opined that race-mixing would prohibit Germany from assuming its natural place in the world order. The Jewish threat had to be eliminated if Germans were to reach their preordained status. For Rosenberg, race was less about skin color than moral degeneracy. When also factoring the deranged musings of Adolph Hitler’s “Mein Kampf,” the historical evidence is quite clear that the Nazis saw Jews as a race.
But Goldberg offered her observation through the color-coded lens of American culture — a system that places a premium on being white. Here’s where it becomes complicated.
Given America’s color identification technique, can one classify Jews as a race? It raises the larger question: what is a Jew? Are Jews a race? An ethnicity? A religion? A nation? A people? A culture? I suspect many would offer some portion of “all of the above.”
It seems more appropriate to classify Jews, through the American lens, as an ethnicity more so than a race. Race is usually associated with biology and linked to characteristics such as skin color and hair texture. Jews around the world come in myriad shapes, sizes, skin colors and hair textures. Ethnicity is linked with cultural expression and identification.
In America’s color-coded grab bag, Jews are usually considered white until they are not, hence the Charlottesville’s “Unite the Right” rally that killed Heather Heyer and injured more than 30. Moreover, according to FBI files, since 2017, there has been an unmistakable rise in hate crimes against Jews.
However, American culture still offers privileges to Ashkenazi Jews (white skin) that are not available to Sephardic Jews (who typically possess a darker hue).
But Goldberg also stated the Holocaust reflected “man’s inhumanity to man.” Was she incorrect?
Wasn’t the Holocaust one of the most tragic displays of systematic inhumanity? Did not that tragic episode prompt those such as Rabbi Joshua Abraham Heschel and many others to participate in alliance with their African American brothers and sisters in opposition to the inhumanity of Jim Crow segregation during the civil rights movement of the 1960s?
I recently spoke with Rabbi Heschel’s daughter, Dartmouth College professor Susannah Heschel, who offered that Goldberg’s use of the phrase “man’s inhumanity to man” was not only one offered by her father, but also by Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel and several other Jewish intellectuals to describe Nazi depravity. Sadly, the nuanced prophetic tradition offered by Wiesel, Rabbi Heschel and others is no longer the coin of the realm in our contemporary binary vortex.
Goldberg’s comments are also shrouded in a very real historic context that when benign statements are ignored, they could possibly morph into a much larger evil. Like other human atrocities, remnants of the Holocaust produced a trauma that remains in the present day.
Unfortunately, the binary terrain that seeks to adjudicate Goldberg’s words does not possess the bandwidth to factor such matters. There’s no time for a teachable moment; we’ve already moved on to the next impulsive titillation.
The Rev. Byron Williams, a writer and the host of "The Public Morality" on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.