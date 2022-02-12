Byron Williams: Whoopi Goldberg and man’s inhumanity

Rosenberg opined that race-mixing would prohibit Germany from assuming its natural place in the world order. The Jewish threat had to be eliminated if Germans were to reach their preordained status. For Rosenberg, race was less about skin color than moral degeneracy. When also factoring the deranged musings of Adolph Hitler’s “Mein Kampf,” the historical evidence is quite clear that the Nazis saw Jews as a race.

But Goldberg offered her observation through the color-coded lens of American culture — a system that places a premium on being white. Here’s where it becomes complicated.

Given America’s color identification technique, can one classify Jews as a race? It raises the larger question: what is a Jew? Are Jews a race? An ethnicity? A religion? A nation? A people? A culture? I suspect many would offer some portion of “all of the above.”

It seems more appropriate to classify Jews, through the American lens, as an ethnicity more so than a race. Race is usually associated with biology and linked to characteristics such as skin color and hair texture. Jews around the world come in myriad shapes, sizes, skin colors and hair textures. Ethnicity is linked with cultural expression and identification.