Byron Williams: Why we shouldn't just move on from Jan. 6

Back in October, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said on ABC’s “The View” that the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was an “assault on law and order” but “it’s time to move on.” Rice added, “I know what happened on Jan. 6 was wrong, but I also know as a government and as a country we got to be concerned about the things that are making life hard for Americans and for American families.”

Nine months have passed since Rice made those remarks; look at how much would have fallen by the wayside had Congress simply moved on.

Given what has been made public since her remarks, I wonder if Rice harbors any regret. With the benefit of hindsight, her statement was obviously premature.

Rice was certainly correct in saying the American people have other immediate concerns. Frankly, there’s never a good time to discuss when 233 years of peaceful transfer of power comes to an abrupt end.

The evidence clearly shows there was a lot more planning to storm the Capitol than what was believed in October. President Joe Biden’s immediate predecessor was a lot more involved, inciting and encouraging the violence on Jan. 6. It was also clear from the evidence that President Biden’s immediate predecessor did nothing to stop the melee because he approved of what was happening.

I’m not sure if the Jan. 6 hearings will lead to an indictment of the former president, but that, in my view, misses the larger point.

For those on either side of the political aisle who view politics as a competitive sport, the outcome is all that matters. But America’s democratic-republican form of government is not a zero-sum-game, but an arduous pursuit of “a more perfect union.”

It is incongruent to support a political candidate more than the values of this nation. For those who offer they don’t like how President Biden’s immediate predecessor conducted himself, but support his cutting taxes, appointing conservative judges and loosening government regulations, name one Republican presidential candidate who wouldn’t have done similar things? A blind Republican orangutan with Stage 3 cancer and Alzheimer’s disease would have done the same. Moreover, those who attempt to parse distinctions fall into the same trap as those who attempted to claim the former president was akin to Hitler. When challenged they usually offer, “I meant Hitler circa 1925 not 1945.”

They’re the same. Just as the former president who did what any garden variety Republican president would do while in office, he is also inextricably linked to the outlandish boorish behavior that was beneath the office he held.

Therefore, the Jan. 6 hearings are not about President Biden’s immediate predecessor as much as they are about us.I recognize there are those who feel that Congress must work on other matters, but the Jan. 6 committee is not all of Congress.

Congress is working on other matters, but the arcane Senate culture renders it as a body controlled by minority rule, unless one party has a supermajority. To offer there are other more pressing concerns is to follow the path of America at its worst.

Obfuscation is the nation’s historical through line that explains why America has been unable to reach its lofty goals of liberty and equality — some immediate considerations were always viewed as more pressing.

It is the height of hypocrisy if those advocating that we “move on” in light of hearings that clearly demonstrate there’s a there there, but were fine with the House taking as much time as it needed for the nothing burger known as the Benghazi hearings.

What occurred on Jan. 6 went beyond partisan considerations; it goes to the crux of the American experiment. To “move on” is to admit we have become a de facto banana republic where a free and fair election is fine as long as my candidate is the victor.

The Jan. 6 hearings are a national crisis that’s bigger than Watergate, potentially an attack on the central nervous system of our democracy.

We cannot have democracy when it’s convenient; it is the inconvenience of democracy that uncomfortably binds this large, diverse nation. To move on is to admit one’s allegiance, at least in spirit, to President Biden’s immediate predecessor is greater than one’s commitment to America’s civic virtue.

That, by definition, would be the anti-American position.