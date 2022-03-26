Byron Williams: With elections, the long view is hard to see

One of my favorite bumper stickers reads: “Where are we going, and why am I in this handbasket?”

It is nonsensical to offer, as some elected officials and talking heads attempt, that America should strive to return to a mythical era, when people lived in the rapture of liberty and equality, unprovoked by the inevitability of change and paradox.

No such era existed, unless one is willing to concede rampant inequality and that the initial beneficiaries of America’s largesse were limited to a small minority.

With aforementioned reality in mind, the most vociferous voices in America’s constitutional debate are those who think the personal shortcomings of the framers of the Constitution warrants a complete overhaul of our public morality versus those who cling feverishly to the original intention of the powdered-wig gentry class, who were unable to appreciate the advancements created by running water.

Both are nonstarters. The former bases its premise on the inconsistency of the practices, while the latter overlooks them. It is possible that America is now on a trajectory in which it can neither overhaul the current system nor overlook the oncoming train.

A number of scholars, notably Norman Ornstein of the American Enterprise Institute, cite that by 2040, 70% of the population will live in 20 states. Assuming that’s true, it would mean that 30% of the population would elect 70% of the senators. This may very well leave America in a situation that will reward states for a reduction in population.

There is nothing Congress can do to thwart the current path short of a constitutional amendment, which would seem highly unlikely, since any of the 30 states experiencing population decline would then opt to lessen their political advantage.

This would result in the inverse of James Madison’s concerns in Federalist 10 by further entrenching a tyranny of the minority. Madison saw strict majority rule as an inherent weakness of democracy. The pendulum has swung and now the minority voice is much larger than what Madison originally conceived.

The power of minority rights has been well established in the Senate. Many of the upper chambers’ arcane rules, like the filibuster, require a supermajority to conduct the people’s business.

The Republican Party has only won the popular vote for the presidency once since 1988. But in the six presidential races this century, the tally between Democrats vs. Republicans stands at a 3-3 stalemate. It’s rather paradoxical that the only elected official who represents all of the people is not elected by people.

The creation of the Electoral College in August 1787 by the committee of Postpone Parts was an attempt to reach a compromise as to how a president would be elected.

One of the motivating factors for this muddled system was the forgone conclusion that George Washington was going to be the first president. It lulled them into the erroneous belief that time was on their side. The sands in the hourglass are dwindling and there is no plausible solution on the horizon.

The lion’s share, per the Constitution, on how elections are conducted rests with the states. Aside from discrimination based on race and gender, there is little the federal government can do about that short of a constitutional amendment.

State legislatures could appoint themselves as electors. Moreover, they could conceivably pass a law that says they alone will decide who will be president and receive the electoral votes from that state.

If states decided not to have elections for president, they could do it, especially given the leanings of the current Supreme Court. Voting for president every four years is technically a privilege afforded to the people by the states.

The gravitational pull of perceived immediate self-interests lessens the desire to do what may be in the long-term interests of the nation. Arrogantly, we have conveniently commingled our self-interests as synonymous with what’s best for the nation. No one seems interested in the long view, nor the Constitution’s preamble that mentions our posterity.

We are currently constrained by the Constitution. But we can ill-afford to shrug our shoulders, resting on what we believe is the framers constitutional intent, especially when Los Angeles County, a name unfamiliar to the founders, currently possess nearly three times more people than the entire population of the United States when the Constitution was ratified.

Meanwhile, there’s still room in the handbasket.

The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.