Byron Williams: Yes, unmoored from reality

Strong theories are an adequate substitute for a body of facts that can be verified.

There is no state, whether led by Democrats or Republicans, that has offered a scintilla of evidence that suggests there was voter malfeasance in 2020. The common refrain has not been to rethink one’s supposition in light of the data, but to see the findings as proof of a larger conspiracy to throw one off the scent.

By definition, that is unmoored from reality.

Why did I write that the Republican Party is divorced from intellectual rigor?

On the heels of conspiracy theories, a number of Republican-led state legislatures went to work to craft legislation to make voting more onerous.

Voting represents the most fundamental civic responsibility for a free society; it is specifically referenced in the Constitution more than any other issue. Throughout the American narrative, when has the nation benefited by making voting more difficult?