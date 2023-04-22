ProPublica, the investigative journalism news organization, recently reported that Supreme Court Justice Thomas, over multiple decades, failed to disclose extravagant gifts, notably luxury travel from Texas billionaire Harlan Crow.

According to ProPublica, Thomas and his wife, “Ginni” Thomas, have been treated to lavish vacations, including a 2019 vacation to Indonesia on Crow’s private jet and an island-hopping tour on Crow’s super yacht. The trip was estimated at more than $500,000 had Thomas paid for it himself.

After the ProPublica story broke, Thomas initially claimed he was unaware the financial gifts from Crow were problematic, Thomas said he was advised such gifts need not be reported. A cookout at a neighbor’s house doesn’t need be reported; a luxury vacation twice one’s annual salary probably does. Though it looks bad, Thomas likely broke no laws.

Moreover, this appears to be a loophole afforded exclusively to Supreme Court justices. In recent years, former justices Scalia, Breyer and Ginsburg have taken advantage of this Supreme Court perk. Thomas’ infraction may be that he injected benefits with steroids.

There was a time in America’s history when bringing such shame onto the court would have created a bipartisan campaign for removal. Those days are but a distant memory. Preserving the integrity of the Court assumes something that no longer exists.

If the integrity of the court mattered there would not currently be a 6-3 conservative majority. And that majority is more important than the institution adorning the façade of integrity. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, in 2021, felt compelled to forewarn the audience prior to her prepared remarks, “My goal today is to convince you that this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks.”

The moment when our political culture became a competitive sport that emphasized a zero-sum game rather than “we the people” we have by definition been a nation of hacks. Suggesting, as some have, that Thomas resign, as did Justice Abe Fortas in 1969, for the good of the country is a nonlinear comparison incongruent with the present moment. The political climate is much different.

Given the uber-partisanship that dominates American public discourse, what does Thomas’ failure to disclose really mean, if anything? It should mean something, but the requisite civic maturity to place the overarching needs of the nation above any short-term partisan interest is nonexistent. It’s difficult to comprehend, but Congress possesses members today who boldly state, with the confidence of the late Carl Sagan speaking about astrophysics, that “America is not a democracy; it’s a constitutional republic,” which is akin to saying “that’s not a car it’s a Porsche.”

In a political climate driven more by the ends justifying the means than adherence to well-established democratic mores, it is unlikely Thomas will face any actions of consequence for his failure to disclose luxury gifts. But now there are reports of a real estate deal also with Crow that Thomas failed to disclose.

A new report by ProPublica details a 2014 real estate deal in which Harlan Crow’s company paid $133,000 to Thomas and his family to buy the home where the justice’s mother lived. Unlike Thomas’vacation oversights, the law is quite clear.

Federal judges, including Supreme Court justices, are required to disclose such gifts and transactions under the Ethics in Government Act, which establishes rules for federal officials regarding what’s acceptable. As detailed by the law, transportation gifts, and most real estate sales above $1,000, need to be disclosed. My educational emphasis on the social sciences notwithstanding, I know Thomas’ real estate sale to Crow exceeds the federal disclosure limits by $132,000.

It would be laughable if it were not so tragic. Thomas is seemingly comfortable extending his middle finger at ethics when it suits him. There is no ethical way Thomas should hear any case involving Jan. 6, given his wife’s direct involvement.

Since the Supreme Court is on an honor system when it comes to policing itself, Thomas saw no need to recuse himself in the past and it is unlikely to do so without Congress taking legislative action. In the meantime, Thomas is free to ignore ethics, disregard the dark cloud his actions levy on the Court, and in some cases break the law.

The man who famously called his confirmation hearings in 1991, “a high-tech lynching” is now the beneficiary of high-tech privilege.