Cal Thomas: A deal with the devil

In some ways this has been a bargain with the devil. Republicans and especially evangelical Christians who once honored character and the practice of personal morality as at least equal to a president’s stand on political issues now refuse to hold Trump to that standard.

What does it mean to make a deal with the devil? Anne W. Zahra, M.Ed., is a language teacher. She responded to the question on the website Answers.com: “When you ‘make a deal with the devil’, you ally yourself with a person of ill repute to accomplish what you want. The idea here is that you compromise your principles in a way that may turn out to be extremely harmful to you.”

Is that not what especially evangelicals and others who highly regard personal integrity in our leaders have done with Trump? Does the end justify meanness and lying? Can they ever credibly question the behavior and language of future presidents when they have sold their souls on this big question?