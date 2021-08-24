Cal Thomas: Afghanistan’s chaotic ripple effect

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin contradicted the president when he said Taliban fighters have been harassing and beating Americans trying to flee Afghanistan. Biden said he has “no indication” Americans are being prevented from reaching the Kabul airport. Reaching the airport and getting on a plane are not the same, as the Taliban have it encircled with checkpoints.

Does anyone know what is going on in this administration? Aside from its claims not to know how many Americans remain in Afghanistan and its inability to ensure their safe passage out of the country — which could lead to the taking of hostages as in Iran in 1979 — the long-term consequences of our poorly executed non-policy will continue, perhaps for years to come.