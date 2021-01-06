Cal Thomas: Biden will speak less than Trump

One of many things that will distinguish a President Joe Biden from his predecessor is that the incoming president is likely to speak less in public, mostly because of how he garbles his thoughts and words. The most recent example was when he called Peter Doocy of Fox News a “one-horse pony.” Translators are still working to decipher that one.

Another difference will be trying to figure out who Biden really is and what he means by self-identifying as a “centrist.” Whether or not one believes President Trump was a true conservative, his policies (with the exception of running up the debt, for which both parties share blame) were clearly to the right.

Just before Christmas, Biden spoke with a few newspaper columnists. My invitation must have been lost in the mail or stolen by the Russians.

One of them was Gerald Seib of The Wall Street Journal. About Biden’s comments, Seib writes: “For Republicans and conservatives, Mr. Biden is saying, in effect, that they are wrong when they claim he has been, or soon will be, captured by the most liberal elements of his Democratic Party. … More broadly, Mr. Biden is planting a flag in the center. It’s pretty lonely there lately: we’ll soon see how many rally around him there.”