Cal Thomas: Connecting the dots on abortion and life

Technology has advanced since 1973 when Roe was decided. Pence alluded to those advances that now allow sonograms to see with amazing detail the human body that is under development: “Thanks to advances in modern medicine, the humanity of a 15-week-old child in the womb is undeniable. At 15 weeks of development, a baby’s face is well-formed. She has fingernails, eyebrows and hair. She can make a fist and suck her thumb. She has a beating heart. She can feel pain. And she is created in the image of God, the same as you or me.”

The problem with that last sentence is that we are increasingly a more secular nation and so arguments in favor of protecting unborn human life must also be pragmatic — the number of babies born is not enough to replace the number of people who die; information about alternatives to abortion is being denied to some women by those who have a financial and political interest in keeping abortion clinics operating; minorities are being targeted because some likely see abortion as an answer to welfare and crime.