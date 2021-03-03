Cal Thomas: CPAC: Trump reloaded

Some TV commentators said it was “unprecedented” for a former president to attack his successor so soon after leaving office. That doesn’t fly given the attacks by Democrats against Trump from the time he announced his candidacy, through the 2016 campaign and his four years as president, including two impeachment trials and two acquittals.

The contrast between Trump’s high energy and Biden’s near-empty tank is stark. There is also that special bond between Trump and his supporters that Biden does not appear to enjoy with Democrats. When was the last time you heard an audience chant “we love you” to any Democratic president, or any other Republican?

All was going swimmingly from a conservative perspective until the moment I hoped would not happen. Trump had to revisit the November election and repeat claims that have been debunked and proven false. It was unnecessary. His calls for voting reform, including voter identification, signature matching, “one-day voting” and the use of absentee ballots for people who are legitimately absent on Election Day and for members of the military overseas, were all fine and defensible. The rest was not. We have heard it so many times. Most people can repeat it from memory.