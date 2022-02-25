Cal Thomas: Failing to understand evil: Then and now

Albert Einstein, who was German and Jewish, and who lived through that dark period of mass slaughter, was right when he observed: “The world is a dangerous place to live, not because of the people who are evil, but because of the people who don’t do anything about it.”

As with a serious disease, early detection is the best path to treatment and a possible cure. Though there is no immediate “cure” for evil, free nations can control its spread.

It’s worth revisiting Reagan’s evil empire speech to the British House of Commons on June 8, 1982. Reagan’s observations about evil were profound. While his references were to the Soviet Union and repressive regimes everywhere, his words equally apply to that regime’s ideological heir, Vladimir Putin and other dictators.

Reagan said: “If history teaches anything, it teaches self-delusion in the face of unpleasant facts is folly.” This was British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s folly when he declared “peace for our time” after meeting with Adolf Hitler in Munich and believing Hitler’s promise not to seize more territory.