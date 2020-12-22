Cal Thomas: Gifts that keep on giving

A phrase one hears this time of year is about gifts that “keep on giving.” Most store-bought gifts are soon forgotten, but are there some gifts with timeless value?

I suspect most people want their lives to matter, especially to others. Is that achieved by personal success, prosperity and the acquisition of “stuff” that wears out, is discarded, or if it has value, is sold at an estate sale after one passes away?

Some gifts of timeless value have been suggested to me by World Vision, a Christian-based organization that is also inclusive and humanitarian when it comes to people of all faiths, or of no faith. One posting on its website says: “This Christmas, you can empower a child and their community to break free from poverty, for good.” This refers to its child-sponsorship program, which has succeeded in lifting children, even adults, out of poverty, not sustaining them in it as many welfare programs often do.

Investing in another life and knowing you have made it better is a gift without an expiration date.