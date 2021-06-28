Cal Thomas: Harris' deceitful trip to the border

Abbott has pledged a $250 million “down payment” to resume construction of the wall. Governors in Florida, Arizona and Nebraska have dispatched law enforcement officers to Texas to support local officers and the border patrol.

What frustrates and contributes to the anger many Americans feel toward their government is that solutions exist, but many politicians refuse to apply them. Recent TV interviews with migrants have shown they were motivated to come because they believed President Biden is making it easier for them to be admitted.

Harris’ recent speech in which she said, “Do not come, do not come” had about as much credibility as Bill Clinton’s denial of sex with Monica Lewinsky.

There are critics who say this is part of a plan by Democrats to “import” new voters and make the party a permanent majority. That may be part of it, but I suspect another reason is to undermine the values and traditions that built and have sustained this country from the beginning. There are those secular progressives who speak and behave as if they hate America and would be happy to see it brought down to the level of other countries or destroyed outright. What better way to do this than to dilute those values and traditions by importing foreigners?