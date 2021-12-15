Cal Thomas: Jumping to conclusions about Jussie Smollett

A jury has convicted Jussie Smollett on five of six charges he staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself and lied to Chicago police about it. The jury returned the verdict Thursday afternoon against the former "Empire" actor. Smollett's attorney says he will appeal. Defense attorney Nenye …

I wouldn’t write about the Jussie Smollett case and his conviction for lying about a hoax he perpetrated if it didn’t reflect something seriously wrong in the culture. Smollett was convicted in Chicago last week of faking an attack by a supposed Trump-MAGA man he claimed uttered racist and homophobic slurs.

Normally, I would ignore this story, along with other tabloid trash stories I don’t care about, such as the Kardashians, Harry and Meghan, “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” TV shows and all things woke. In this case there is some significance because of what it tells us about the media and parts of the country that want to believe bad things about America before the facts are in and in too many instances after the facts are made known.

Predictably, in 2019, some secular progressives quickly fell in line behind Smollett’s claims, trusting in his word that he had been attacked because it fit their view of the country and what they believe is its tainted racial and bigoted past (and present).

If leaping to conclusions were an Olympic sport, gold medals would be handed out to the following (the list is not exhaustive):